I may have to pay to be open on the podcast

advertisement

Meghan King Edmonds at KIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. AFF-USA / Shutterstock

Everything is fair in love and podcasts! Meghan King Edmonds – made headlines this week claiming to have a threesome with her then husband Jim Edmonds – is ready to share everything when it comes to her new podcast “Intimate Knowledge”, even if it gets her into trouble.

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’ relationship timeline

advertisement

“I don’t think so,” the Real Housewives of Orange County, 35, said exclusively to Us Weekly on Friday, January 17, when asked if a topic was on a “no hit” list. “I may not be as well informed about one topic or the other, listen more or learn more about another, but overall I don’t think so.”

The former reality star faced a messy divorce after she and her husband Jim, 49, quit in October after five years of marriage. Despite the ups and downs of her relationship after the breakup, Meghan announced that she still plans to keep her real on the podcast, regardless of the ramifications.

“There is a lot I could talk about,” she told us as she advertises her iHeart Radio podcast that she works with Brooke Burke and Purple Darville, “As Brooke said, there are limits and I’m in the middle of a divorce battle.”

Some questions and categories arrive a bit at home, but Meghan doesn’t want her to be prevented from being open and honest with her listeners.

Meghan King Edmonds, Brooke Burke and Lila Darville at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards 2020 January 17, 2020 in Burbank, California. Tony DiMaio / MEGA

“So the question is:” Which keys do I want to press? Do I really want to go there? “Because I’ll pay for it later,” she said. “But then again, I’m not trying to be dishonest with myself or my feelings. And if it’s very important to me to talk about my feelings, I’m not going to do that.”

Meghan proved that on Monday, January 20, in the episode “Intimate Knowledge,” she wasn’t afraid to reveal the details when she claimed she had a threesome with her estranged spouse – and claimed the former MLB- Star now see the woman who invited her to her bed.

“We had just got married and I knew Jim had this bad past,” Meghan told her fellow man. “We were just married and wanted to have fun, and he wanted a threesome. I thought about it and thought, “OK, maybe, yes, sure.”

All 36 real housewives who divorce

The bravo alum explained that the couple decided to go with someone near them because it was “comfortable”, but now that they have seen this woman with Jim, she is upset.

“To my knowledge, when he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, he takes this girl with him. That threesome girl, Meghan said. “That girl I thought was my girlfriend. I threw my discomfort aside with a threesome, all I had in my head was that a threesome was weird and disgusting because I was having fun and wanted to do things for my husband. “

The former athlete told us exclusively that he was “fed up with the lies of the public” and that both he and Meghan had filed for divorce. “The marriage is and was over,” he told us on Monday.

In response to his estranged wife’s claims that Meghan mentioned her on the podcast, Jim denied the allegations.

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party for one of my best friends this weekend and decided to bring a date. No affair is going on here. It was a plus for the weekend, ”Jim told us. “The woman I’m with in Cabo is not her friend. You haven’t talked in over three years. “

Celebrity parents who have twins

He then claimed when his marriage was about threesomes: “There were more than a few initiated by Meghan.”

Meghan and Jim married in 2014 and announced their separation in October 2019. They share three children, Aspen [3] and the twins Hayes and Hart [19 months].

With the reporting by Ingrid Melian

advertisement