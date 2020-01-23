advertisement

Dear moneyist,

I married a man who lied about his debts. Now he’s trying to divorce me. I tried to get a cancellation after I found out but was denied.

He said he wanted to marry me to give me his survivor’s pension. When I didn’t accept it, he offered to buy me a house. So I gave in.

advertisement

Now I’m even losing my first spouse’s social security benefits. Can I sue my second spouse for what I lost because of his lies?

Unfortunately married

See also: I found through Ancestry.com that my biological father is different – can I claim an inheritance as his inheritance?

Dear dissatisfied,

First, the good news. You can do anything you want in life. You can marry someone you may or may not love, and if it doesn’t work, you can stay together or divorce. Whether you succeed if you sue him is another question. If I were judge Judy who would judge me in this case, I would say. “You married him because he promised to buy you a house. That was your first mistake! ”

See also: “We’re in a happier place now!” My husband wrote a secret will when our marriage was difficult – should I write one now?

People lie. It is never pleasant when we feel as before. It would be a legal matter, for example, to lie about having a first wife whom he did not divorce. But not to mention that he had a lot of debt before you got married, it’s not. Ethically, you could call it lying by not doing what is a lie, but it doesn’t meet any legal standard. However, it could be a consideration in your divorce.

If you divorce your second spouse, the social security agency says you may still be entitled to your first husband’s higher social security benefits. As always, however, you should have been married to your first husband for at least 10 years, be 62 years old, and divorce for two years before applying.

Recommended: “What did he do with all the money?” My dying husband redeemed his $ 700,000 life insurance and emptied his bank accounts

If you decide to get married for the third time, you should exercise your care. A quarter of the respondents said they lied to their partner about the debt. This survey was published last year. It may feel like you are the victim, but I think if you look at the reasons you both had to get married, this marriage was of a significant transactional nature – at least from the small thing you got into Wrote your letter.

I wish you peace and happiness in your future. And good luck with the divorce.

Do you have questions about inheritance, tips, weddings, family feuds, friends or tricky questions about customs and money? Send them to MarketWatchs Moneyist, specifying the country you live in (full names are not used).

By submitting your story to Dow Jones & Company, the publisher of MarketWatch, you agree that we can use your story or versions thereof in all media and platforms, including third parties.

Would you like to subscribe to an email notification when a new Moneyist column is published? If so, click this link.

advertisement