I know why the cage bird turns 50: Maya Angelou guide | EW.com

Maya Angelou has had one of the most productive and influential careers in modern literature – her influence is felt everywhere from Oprah Winfrey to the Entertainment Weekly pages. To mark the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, we have thought about her incomparable life and legacy in our archives.

Maya Angelou, 1928-2014

by Janet Jackson

The poetry and prose of Dr. Maya Angelou not only inspired people and presidents, but also Hollywood. John Singleton’s 1993 film Poetic Justice shows some of the author’s most indelible works. The star of the film Janet Jackson remembers the woman behind the words. (As of June 13, 2014 edition)

The first time I saw Dr. Maya Angelou met, I shot Poetic Justice in 1992. I was young, 25 years old. I knew how important she was to my mother, brothers and sisters, but when we met all those years ago, I had never really heard her voice. At that time we had neither YouTube nor DVDs, so I read their work as often as possible. Her voice was so strong. It had a big impact on me.

I remember reading why the cage bird sings and learning that she was abused as a child. The effects of the abuse and everything that happened afterwards silenced them. Still, she turned into this incredible icon – so iconic that these words are a huge understatement. It has broken barriers not only for African American women, but for ALL women. At Dr. Angelou has no color or gender limits.

Her poems that deeply impressed me are “Phenomenal Woman” that I recited in the film and “Still I Rise”. The powerful truth of them resonates with all women.

She is a genius, an activist, a pioneer and much more. There is no word that could describe how phenomenal this woman will be forever. She dedicated her life to teaching us how to improve. She taught me and the world to know who you are and where you come from and to embrace yourself – your strength and your phenomenal beauty – in every way. She taught us how important it is to know our value.

We stayed in touch after the shooting was done and I had the pleasure of staying at her home for a while. She didn’t feel uncomfortable in any situation, but seeing her in her own environment, in her own zone, was very moving. She knew who she was and I could explain it in my own way. She has always worked to bring values ​​to those whom she called “her children” and everyone was her child. Her literary work is a gift that we can never repay, and even if she is gone, her work will continue for generations to come. She didn’t leave it to me, but to the world.

The essential Angelou

Her 1969 memoir, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, is a classic of contemporary literature (and a prerequisite for teaching English in high school). But it is also worthwhile to research these less announced works. – Tina Jordan (as of June 13, 2014 edition)

Just give me a cool drink of water ‘Fore I Diiie (1971)

Angelou’s first volume of poetry deals with the difficult topics: race, class, poverty, skin color, relationships, addiction. The book is divided into two sections – the first deals with love, the second with the African American experience.

A woman’s heart (1981)

These memoirs – the fourth of seven – are bursting with the hustle and bustle of the late 1950s and early 1960s in New York City, where Angelou scratched her livelihood with singing, acting, and dancing – as they became increasingly engrossed in activism and increasingly interested in writing ,

All children of God need hiking shoes (1986)

When she lived in Ghana in the 1960s, Angelou longed to be seen as a returning daughter – but as she retells in her fifth paper, she discovered some painful truths about identity and belonging, about her African self compared to her African-American one Self.

I wouldn’t take anything for my trip now (1993)

This collection of essays – flooded with personal experience and clippings of wisdom – is the epitome of Angelou, more in performance mode than in writer mode. Her lively personality leaps aside while filling her readers with pride, strength and hope.

How to make an American quilt: review

Universal / Everett collection

At first glance, How to Make a American Quilt (Universal, PG-13) looks like a Winona Ryder hit pack: Reality Bites a Little Woman. As in reality, Ryder plays a Gen Xer who is not sure what to do with her life – here she is a Berkeley student thinking about marrying a carpenter (Dermot Mulroney). As with women, Ryder finds her way with the help of a large family of eccentric women – a rural California quilt bee, which includes her great aunt (Anne Bancroft) and her grandmother (Ellen Burstyn).

However, it soon becomes clear that quilt is actually cut from the same fabric as Fried Green Tomatoes and The Joy Luck Club. Through a series of flashbacks, Ryder’s Finn learns from the difficulties of her foremothers. The moral of every story is the same: men stink. However, most of the stories rendered by director Jocelyn Moorhouse (proof) and screenwriter Jane Anderson (HBO’s Texas cheerleader film) with minimal sanctity turn in a different direction.

Though she plays the lead role, Ryder plays a passive listener, a role she is most convincing when banned by the pot-smoking sisters Burstyn and Bancroft. Burstyn is a study in contrasts, as subtle as Bancroft Hammy is. The poet Maya Angelou performs Quilt’s most beautiful phrase as an ex-resident and leader of the sewing circle. Her cadenzas may not be that of a professional Thespian, but Angelou knows how to tell a story with her wonderfully fluid voice. This type of film is why God created the best Oscar supporting actresses.

The crowded cast is not seamless. Two of Ryder’s little siblings, Samantha Mathis and Claire Danes, are doing badly. Mathis is said to age from a teenager to a daughter’s college-bound mother, who looks barely old enough to vote. Danes don’t resemble Bancroft enough to be considered a younger version of their character. Among the men of Quilt, only Rip Torn (as Bancroft’s morally weak husband) and the incredibly personable Mulroney create more than one dimension.

Despite a few worn stains, How to Make on American Quilt is well connected. The characters sneak up on you; before you know it, you care about them. When Moorhouse returns to a Moorish climax and mixes melodrama with magical realism, buy it because your film is as warm and cozy as. You will get the picture. B – Bruce Fretts (from the October 13, 1995 issue)

“Everybody’s All-American: Her opening ode made Maya Angelou a poet”

Backstage at Carnegie Hall, a tall, handsome woman in black sits on a velvet-covered folding chair, surrounded by a crowd of admirers in evening dresses. Maya Angelou just helped host a glamorous 75th birthday tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, but the crowd is even more blinded by an earlier appearance by Angelou.

“I see you for the first time at the inauguration,” says a gray-haired woman in a black fur coat and speaks with a heavy French-sounding accent. “You made me cry.”

Angelou, whose arthritic right hand is wrapped in an ace bandage, puts down her plastic cup with scotch and reaches for the woman’s hand. “All the best,” she says slowly in her deep, rich voice. “What’s your language?”

Angelou’s dramatic and moving presence at President Clinton’s inauguration reading “On the Pulse of Morning”, a poem commissioned by the President, has made the poet and memoirist a media star. It has also had a dramatic impact on their work – I know why the Caged Bird Sings, the first of their five volumes of memoirs, have jumped onto the bestseller list of paperbacks, and Angelou’s six paperback sales have also increased 600 percent. The response to “On the Pulse of Morning”, a tribute to America’s ethnic diversity, was so great that Random House, its hardcover publisher, just published it in a five-dollar commemorative edition.

“People say to me:” Thank you for our poem. “I wanted to,” says Angelou. Her verse is also shown as the work of a poet played by Janet Jackson in the upcoming John Singleton film Poetic Justice; Angelou, who had a small role in the Roots miniseries, has a cameo as Jackson’s aunt. But it is ironic that Angelou is celebrated with a long and distinguished career as a writer as the newly discovered poet of the moment.

Though undoubtedly a poet (Bantam published poems, an anthology in 1986), I know why the Caged Bird Sings has been sold more than two million times since it was released in 1970. Bird, who describes Childhood’s painful yet triumphant Arkansas as a child, is at the heart of American autobiography. And with books like “The Heart of a Woman” (Random House, 1981) she continued to tell her own remarkable story – alternating between being a singer, dancer and civil rights activist while contributing to the wealth of black cultural life. But the sudden acceptance of Angelou in public, whose appeal extends beyond racial, economic and educational boundaries, was almost overwhelming.

These days, 64-year-old Angelou, a professor of American Studies at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, NC, is bullied by tearful fans almost everywhere. The day after the Fitzgerald tribute, she met a group of awesome students at New York’s Pace University before giving a speech. A young woman was so touched that she cried openly and then sang a hymn.

“I think my delivery (at the opening) had its own impact,” says Angelou. “I used to be able to pass 100 people and maybe 10 recognized me. Now maybe 40 percent recognize me. When they hear my voice, 30 percent do it too. “

Such recognition has its price, although it amuses Angelou as much as it may annoy her. She was treated more like a rock star than a famous author at Atlanta Airport. “(Someone) got excited,” she says with a laugh. “‘There she is! This is the poet!” The people ran. I just stopped. Then they all stopped. They were a little ashamed to have lost her for a second. “- Meredith Berkman (From the February 26, 1993 edition)

