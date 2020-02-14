The 13 songs that make up Carly Pearce’s new self-titled album radiate beautifully. Carly Pearce (February 14 through Big Machine Records) is polished but not manufactured. It’s vintage, but not dusty.

Pearce, born in Kentucky and raised in Dollywood, sees herself as an old soul, and there is evidence of this. Her neighbor is Grand Ole Opry Jeannie Seely – according to legend, the two women are in a basket with Pearce’s husband Michael Ray and a dash of red wine.

Like Ray, Pearce learned music from her grandfather, an amateur musician who had a constant influence during her formative years. In fact, she says that on the very first date, she and her husband today are deeply immersed in their relationships with the older generation. Find a feather tattoo on her left bicep that honors his legacy. Her chosen artist name, Pearce, was his last name.

“I’ve always been an old soul,” she says, relaxing in a deep blue sofa in the Taste of Country studio. She has just completed three rounds of interviews and has more to do, but there are no signs of fatigue. There is a calm professionalism in how Pearce wears himself that should not be called anything else. There’s a job to do and it’s a job she enjoys, but an artist who only works on her fourth single has little room for error or distraction.

“I think the mind of mine is more mature than a 27, 28, 29 year old girl,” she emphasizes.

People often assume that “old soul” means traditionalist, but that’s a mistake when you talk about the great women of country music. Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and (more recently) Faith Hill brought as much pop to their country in 2020 as any male or female artist. Pearce followed her example, so this record is charming contemporary, but not rooted in modern pop. There is a noticeable influence of the 80s and early 90s that the singer “I Hope You’re Happy Now” has as her sound from now on. When you hear “Call Me”, “You Kissed Me First” and “Finish Your Sentences” (with Ray) you hear your signature.

“I think the first album was the introduction: ‘Oh my god, will people like me? ‘, She admits, referring to the critically acclaimed 2017 Every Little Thing. “I think this one I only know who I am and I know who I want to be and who I am talking to would like to. “

Ask and Pearce will not hesitate to call “It will not always be that” as their favorite song on the record. The song was written and recorded last July and was the last song she cut for Carly Pearce and the last song she cut with producer Busbee, who passed away in September. At that time, she and co-authors Natalie Hemby and Sam Ellis focused on past events: failed relationships, early struggles for a record deal, and the influence of her grandfather, which she may have taken for granted. She cried while writing, but the words came quickly.

Recording the song was just as special.

“Busbee started to cry and said,” Man, people have to hear this song, “Pearce recalls.” I have re-established a relationship with my brother after years and years, and this song really hits me. “

“Little did we know that two months later he would deal with what he was going through.”

She didn’t know – few people did until it was too late. The late producer and award-winning songwriter had a rare brain tumor called glioblastoma. His death is also painful for Pearce. Similar to Maren Morris, she ascribes to him that she helps find out who she is as an artist. Pearce says Busbee’s gift was to find out what made each artist so special and to polish it.

“The spirit of my music is to make my voice a star,” she says. “I want it to live in space and the text is there, and he just knows how to do it. Or he knew how to do it. “

“I hope you’re happy now” with Lee Brice is Pearces’ latest single, a top 20 hit in Billboard’s Country Airplay table. This summer she is looking on the street with Old Dominion. On Friday evening, Valentine’s Day, she will be with husband Michael Ray. They have a show together in St. Louis.

