Hollyoak’s star Stephanie Davis reported about her suicide bid in a raw Instagram post.

The 26-year-old actress has told her followers about her fight against depression and has released a video of herself crying with pain, trembling and saying, “I can’t see a way out.”

Stephanie, who claims that she is “in a really good place at the moment”, told her 960,000 followers that she tried to commit suicide last year and ended up in intensive care.

She shared a photo she took last September on her first walk after trying to commit suicide and a little bit of how she cuddled her three-year-old son Caben.

“This photo was my first outing, I breathed in the air, felt the wind on my face, prayed for hope, and yet tried to fight the pain that affected my mind and soul after trying to me to kill and ended up in the intensive care unit, “she explained.

Steph and her son Caben

(Image: Stephanie Davis Instagram)

“I don’t know how I’m here, but someone definitely took care of me because I’m so happy to be here.”

When describing her agony in Stephanie, she said, “I kept saying I just want to die. I can’t do it anymore.

“I screamed desperately for help. Some people even ignored me as if I just said it.

“The feeling that your life is not even worth anything is the worst feeling I have ever experienced in my life, total despair and helplessness that I would not wish for anyone.”

The actress, who was previously open about her mental health problems, says she had been in pain for years when she relapsed.

Steph on her first walk after her suicide bid

(Image: Stephanie Davis Instagram)

“I went through hell and based on my experiences, I never thought I would touch that deep depression again,” she said.

“I tried my best for a while to fight it internally on my own.

“I did everything I thought I could do, but it wasn’t enough that I needed more help, medication, etc.

“But I just wasn’t strong enough anymore, I don’t have a fight inside.

“I was in the hospital a few weeks earlier when I went back sharply, but then it only got worse … I gave up.

“I struggled so hard to keep going to try, but I really couldn’t see a way out.

“It was black, dark, disturbing, gone, nothing that would make me stay, not even Caben, and that’s the truth, that’s how I felt.”

She added, “I felt that everyone was doing better without me being a burden for everyone.”

Stephanie, who plays Sinead O’Connor on Channel Four Soap, says she posted this to help others.

“I’ve never had so much pain in my life,” she said.

“I am so proud of how far I can get with my beautiful son, family and friends in such a short time, with their unconditional love and strength to carry me when I cannot walk.”

Stephanie also thanked the hospital staff who had helped her get the light back and urged anyone in need to call the Samaritans on 116 123.

In November, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant assured fans that she would be returning to Hollyoaks after her character didn’t show up for her wedding to Sami Maalik.

“I didn’t go anywhere, did I? I can’t wait to come back.

“I’m no longer gone, I just have a well-deserved break and took some time off to spend with my baby,” she tweeted.

“It’s my home! Take me back behind this camera.”

In the same month, she announced that she was diagnosed with highly functional autism (HFA), a term for people with developmental autism who have no intellectual disabilities.

A child’s mother told fans about her diagnosis in a video posted on YouTube and was greeted for her honesty.

