advertisement

Miranda Lambert has had a No. 1 song with “Vice” since 2016, a position she has held several times, including blockbuster hits like “The House That Built Me” and “Heart Like Mine”. Her debut single from Wildcard, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” landed in the top 15, but Lambert doesn’t really care how far she climbs in the charts as long as fans can hear her music.

“I just really want to be heard,” Lambert told AZ Central. “It’s not about number 1. I mean, that’s nice. But it’s more about wanting to be in people’s lives, wanting to be in their kitchen and on their car radios, because that’s how we connect, so they come to the shows and so I have a job, you know? “

Lambert’s The Weight of These Wings, which included “Vice”, was more of a singer-songwriter record, which was also reflected in the singles. Only “Vice” even ended up in the top 10. For Lambert it is a delicate balance writing what she wants and what the fans want to hear and what she continues to try to find for herself.

advertisement

“I have walked this very fine line with commercial country music throughout my career and have been very well received and had this part of the art in the foreground,” admitted Lambert. “And it’s not easy, especially now that I’ve been doing it for a long time and the whole industry is changing day by day. So part of it is relief and part of it is where do I go from here? How do I reinvent myself? What do I do next? How do I keep my place? “

The struggle for her, especially as an artist, has fought for a long time and will probably continue to fight.

“It was a career of long entertainment and a lot of stress,” said Lambert about her fight for airplay. “If it works, it works. And I’m still trying to literally fight this fight as we speak. I have a new single that was just going on the radio, Bluebird, so who knows?”

Lambert is currently on her wildcard tour, which includes Cody Johnson and LANCO as opening act. Find tour dates and download or stream wildcard by visiting their website.

Photo credit: Getty / John Shearer

advertisement