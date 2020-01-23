advertisement

Kelsey Waghorn, 25, said she had gone through hell, and had low lows and “baby’s first step” heights.

After 14 trips to the operating room, a guide who was seriously injured on Whakaari / White Island publicly thanked her supporters.

Kelsey Waghorn, 25, led a group when the volcano erupted on December 9.

She got full burns up to 45 percent of her body, her Givealittle page says, but swears to continue her recovery.

Her family and partner had experienced hell with her, she said in a statement, and saying thank you didn’t seem enough.

They had seen ‘the lows’ and ‘the’ first step ‘of the baby’ high. “

“I am lost for words to thank you all. I just keep going and hope it will suffice for now,” Waghorn wrote.

Emergency services, doctors, nurses and surgeons – from Whakatāne Wharf to ICU and in the plastic and incineration unit – have literally saved her life, she said.

“You … ensured that I will live a long and beautiful life. I hope that 14 trips to the operating room are the only trips I will make!”

Earlier in January, Waghorn still had surgery every few days, an earlier update said.

When she sat up with the help of the physio team, it was a huge advance.

Donations and comments via Givealittle have also helped to strengthen her mind.

“I have read your comments in small amounts because the friendliness is overwhelming,” she said. “It’s hard to understand the amount of love and support from people I met through work, and even people I didn’t meet.”

On Thursday evening, $ 17,631 was donated for the recovery of Waghorn by 1790 donors.

