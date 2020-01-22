advertisement

Amber Barrett misses no beat when asked how realistic it is for the Irish women’s team to consider winning a point or points from Germany in their quest to qualify for the final of the European Championship in 2021.

“As realistic as it was to remove points from the Netherlands,” she shoots back, referring to the weighty qualification result that the girls achieved in green in 2017 when they held the European champions scoreless in Nijmegen.

“When we are good and when we are organized, we can do everything,” she adds. “Absolutely no doubt.”

In the qualifying race to reach the final in England next year, Germany wins four out of four, while Ireland’s perfect start was ended by a tricky equalizer from Greece in a 1-1 draw in Athens, after Barrett had given the visitors the leadership. Undefeated Ireland, which is currently in second place, is three points ahead of the Greeks who are in turn for the return game in Tallaght in March.

It will be April before Ireland comes face to face with Germany, away from home, by then Barrett will know even more about what will happen when creating such a powerful football nation after he has left Peamount United to to join FC Koln in July.

Although she has now scored twice in the Bundesliga, the game time is limited for the Donegal striker because she has taken the time to adapt to all seismic changes involved in the movement, from struggling with language to what they see “shock” of being confronted with the intense demands of the professional game.

“If you play on UCD for Peamount on the weekend, you train on Tuesday evening and Thursday evening and then play on Sunday or Saturday, whenever it is,” she says.

“There you are on Monday, twice on a Tuesday, out on a Wednesday, twice on a Thursday, Friday evening, Saturday morning and a game on Sunday.

Amber Barrett spoke today at the launch of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s program for 2020. Photo: Sportsfile

“I think the adrenaline was still there in the first few weeks and I thought” this is really good “, but then – and I was told this would happen – I had a complete slump. I played football, but I would say that “If you had gone to the local primary school, you had better players. I just went completely out of the boil. The body just gets completely in shock.”

Of course, she got through it and started making more impact in the team just before the mid-season break. Now, with a new manager, Sascha Glass, who is responsible for a party whose first objective is to keep the threat of relegation at bay, Barrett hopes to improve her contribution, although she accepts that it may be next season before Cologne sees the very best of her.

“Look, the first year will probably be – no depreciation – but I may not be playing as much football this season as hopefully in the coming season.

“Even the players there when they found out that I came out of training twice a week, they couldn’t believe it because it was unheard of there.

Even their second or Sunday league teams train three or four nights a week. So I come from something else, but I am confident that I can. I am a realist and I know it takes time to adjust, but I have no doubt that I am good enough.

