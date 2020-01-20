advertisement

Felix Jones has the rugby world at his feet after his role in South Africa’s World Cup triumph last year, but he walks cautiously considering what a long-awaited next step will be.

The former Munster coach was parachuted at the last minute in the ranks of the South African coaching team for the tournament in Japan and won a medal for his role with the Springboks who defeated England in the final.

advertisement

It was a remarkable turn of events, as he left his coaching job at Munster just a few months before he became a brief advisory “consultant” at Rassie Erasmus & Co. which made him a hot commodity in the merry-go-round of the game.

Jones, who played for Leinster, Munster and Ireland before a neck injury forced him to retire early, has already been associated with a possible job with the struggling Ospreys currently being supervised by Mike Ruddock for the remainder of the season.

A report in Wales has tagged Jones as a potential defense coach in the region from next season and as part of a ticket that would be led by former Boks back coach Swys De Bruin – whose illness opened the door to Jones’ invitation in the South. African inner sanctuary.

“I have a number of options that I have to take into account, but I can’t really go into this,” said Jones in Dublin today. “I have to make the best decision for me and my family. The following is that I will pick up my children at 1.30 p.m. “

It’s a good place to be, to spend time with his family and use the gap between jobs to sit back and digest the rugby world on a wider scale than was possible with Munster or the Springboks when the next opponent got that far as the eye could see.

Regarding reflection, there doesn’t seem to have been much. The chapter on South Africa happened so quickly that he had little time at that time to absorb everything. He had barely checked in before the team played its last warm-up match against Japan in Japan.

And if it hasn’t sunk yet, who could be surprised?

Jones had already begun to delve into other sports environments for his own research purposes when Erasmus contacted last year. He found his feet in the Boks line-up from day one, not least helped by his familiarity with his colleagues.

It was Erasmus who started his journey along the coaching path at Munster and defense coach Jacques Nienaber provided a new link between the two operations. Both men – and many of the players – sang the praise of the Irishman during the tournament in Japan.

“It’s fluent enough because they knew how I operated and I knew how they operated … I had quite a bit of contact with Rassie and Jacques because they are good rugby people and friends and their rugby gear is sharp for you to bounce off things.

It is not as if they left Munster and suddenly there was no contact anymore.

“I would have talked to those guys all the time, so that was how it came about. And they knew how I worked and they knew that I knew their program, so it was all quite fluent.”

Former international rugby player and South African world cup winning coach Felix Jones spoke at the launch of the AIB Future Sparks Festival 2020, an innovative career festival for senior cycle students, which takes place on March 26 in the RDS.

advertisement