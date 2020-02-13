It took Rory McIlroy four and a half years to return to his world leading position. It could only be a week before it gets lost again this week at the Gulf Superpowers Conference in California, hosted by Tiger Woods.

After the No. 1 was reclaimed in a math transfer on Monday after all the main players were released last week, first place at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles is at stake. McIlroy, the vacant Brooks Koepka and the fervent Jon Rahm No. 3 each have the chance to make the official claim to be called “the best golfer in the world” with strong results at an elite meeting at the Riviera Country Club. The PGA Tour field includes nine of the top 10 and 19 of the 25 best players in the official golf world rankings.

“Everyone congratulates again and again, but the work has only just started,” McIlroy said on Wednesday. “Staying there is the hard part. It’s a calculation based on how you’ve played in the past two years. I played consistently well and the math adds up to being high on the list. ”

Koepka could take back the first place he had held 38 weeks in a row if he ended in a two-way tie at the seventh or better time. Rahm can reach the top position for the first time by not winning or finishing more than a two-way tie for second place.

There are eight former No. 1 players in the world this week. And while the intrigue of seeing the best players compete against each other at a classic venue is a fascinating script for golf fans, it doesn’t seem to matter to the three guys vying for top billing how OWGR maths turns out this week to week.

“I had this euphoric moment back in 2012,” said McIlroy about the first time he reached number one. “I won the Honda Classic to be number 1 in the world. Tiger came down the track and it was me.” able to stop him. That was the really cool moment for me and at least I had one of them. As long as you have this experience, especially when you are there for the first time, that’s all you need. “

“I don’t care,” Koepka said in Abu Dhabi of the ranking, which he sees as a secondary advantage for winning majors. “Yes, it’s nice to be number 1 in the world. But the only thing I’m looking forward to is preparing for (the masters). If I play well, I tend towards Augusta in the right direction. ”

When Rahm first got the opportunity two weeks ago in Phoenix: “As the world’s number 1, this is a result of good golf. I wouldn’t do that if my goal wasn’t the best. It’s that simple. I take it up every time to win. I practice being the best that I can be, and hopefully the best that I can be will eventually put me in first place. ”

McIlroy and Koepka have inadvertently developed into the most interesting rivalry in golf, although they don’t think it is. In October Koepka rejected the rivalry chatter with a mic-drop quote: “I’ve been out here for five years. Rory hasn’t won a major since I was on the PGA tour. ”

McIlroy, who has won twelve times in those five years, including a Players Championship, politely replied, “What Brooks said was not wrong. I don’t think he had to remind me that I haven’t won in a while. ”

McIlroy said Wednesday that the relative gossip talk “feels like a one-way street”. The two have not played PGA Tour’s Player of the Year despite Koepka’s exemplary accomplishments since the East Lake Tour Championship, when McIlroy won the FedEx Cup and secured the peer vote as the winner. McIlroy has been playing excellent golf consistently since missing the cut at the last major at Royal Portrush, while Koepka has spent three months without grooming and knee injury.

“I keep saying that golf is not about other people, golf is about yourself, and golf is about getting the best out of what you have,” said McIlroy. “If you keep going and keep that attitude, everything else will fit together.”

But while their smoldering rivalry has drawn the most attention, the 25-year-old cream has thrown his hat into the ring.

Cream can only be the second Spanish golfer to reach number 1 in the world and the first since Seve Ballesteros to hold the top spot for 20 weeks from April to August 1989.

Rahm has played the most consistent golf game in the world since last summer when he finished third at the US Open. During this time he won three times, including the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the Race to Dubai Crown at the DP World Tour Championship. He also finished second four times, including the BMW PGA Championship, and three weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines. He’s only got worse than the 13th in one of his last 16 starts with 13 top 10 finishes.

Does he currently consider himself the best player in the world?

“I think we are all trying to sign up for a golf tournament because we think we are the better player this week and we can do it and it’s just about showing it,” said Rahm last Month and admitted that he played golf better In his career he is currently “maybe a little smarter”.

McIlroy finished fifth on the Riviera last year in a variety of top 10 finishes around the world. While the goal is to win every week, the plan is to fight consistently.

“If you can get through most of the year and only a handful of people beat you most weeks, if this is your average week, do the right things,” said McIlroy. “I always feel in golf and when I win it is pretty random. You get the right bounces for a few weeks, not a few weeks, but at the end of the year everything somehow balances out. My top 10 quota is something I am proud of and want to continue with. ”

Koepka, who won as many majors (4) as non-majors together on the PGA and European tours, has made it clear where his priorities are.

“I think we know all four tournaments I’m looking forward to,” he said in January. “Your majors remember you. My focus here is on playing well there. “That means being“ the best ”after every measurement standard means something to him.

“If you don’t think you’re the best player, what is it about?” He asked. “Everyone comes here to win. That is the goal. If you don’t think you are the best deep down, something is wrong with you. You might as well stop. “