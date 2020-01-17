advertisement

Sam Neill may be working on one of the most anticipated films of 2021, but you would never guess from his free asterisk in the latest Tourism New Zealand campaign.

Dressed in a Swandri and with his “favorite duck” Charlie, Neill, who revealed in 2019 that he would reunite with his Jurassic Park co-stars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum from the 90s at Jurassic World 3, gives the impression that he a simple country life.

“I am here on my farm. This is Charlie my favorite duck. I grow my wine. I grow my beard. It is a beautiful place to be,” he says in the short clip for the Good Morning World campaign for social media, filmed on his two vineyards in Central Otago, the vineyard.

The Kiwi actor is one of more than 200 Kiwis who participated in the campaign, who shares different clips every morning on the Pure New Zealand Facebook page. While most clips were made by – and star – non-famous Kiwis, fashion designer Karen Walker and former All Blacks winger Nehe Milner-Skudder have also appeared. The campaign has also created at least one new celebrity: Penelope the Pig, a rotund kunekune that regularly greets tourists on the waterfront of Te Anau, became something of a social media superstar after its appearance.

NZ TOURISM

“Neill symbolizes what the campaign is about, with a genuine welcome and a piece of life in New Zealand,” said Stephen England-Hall, president of Tourism New Zealand.

“The warm welcome from our people sets us apart from other destinations and is part of the lasting memories of visitors, in addition to our beautiful landscapes.”

Charlie the duck herself is a bit of a celebrity, who became famous after Neill shared a few short videos of him over a frozen pond on the farm.

In the first, Charlie swims to Neill before he finds his path that is blocked by ice, takes flight and lands next to him.

In the second, Neill says: “Charlie has not flown for years as far as I can see. But two flights in a weekend, I couldn’t be more proud”.

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds was so moved by the latter, he asked “Do you want to be my father” in a comment below.

Did I mention happy to work with these old friends again? It is a dinosaur movie. I can’t confirm if Jeff takes off his shirt again, sorry. I am much grayer now, but they are much the same. @JurassicWorld @colintrevorrow @LauraDern @amblin pic.twitter.com/f3u1xmoeQn

– Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 24, 2019

Neill’s response: “Ryan. We’ve already talked about this. I was only nine years old. You too are still flying nonsense.”

