Slipknot guitarist Jim Root has revealed that the late Paul Gray appeared in his dreams, almost a decade after the bassist’s death.

Paul, one of the founding members of the Knot, was found dead in Iowa on May 24, 2010. The band’s 2014 .5: The Gray Chapter album addresses this tragic loss in both lyrical content and name. Now, in a new interview with i-D, Jim thinks that he may have “not completely grieved Paul that he’s gone” and admits that his friend and bandmate has recently appeared in his dreams.

“I’ve had a lot of bizarre dreams of the deceased lately,” he says. “Paul has appeared a lot in my dreams.”

When the interviewer replies, “It has to be difficult,” Jim continues: “It’s a bit strange; maybe I didn’t really grieve Paul that he was gone, maybe I pushed it somewhere deep inside. But it was in a dream he was brought back to life. He had died, but he lived and was with his wife, his widow, in this blue sports car. He was a typical old Paul, but he was a revival of himself, like a zombie. So it wakes up a lot of weird emotions and I think maybe it’s related to the situation I’m in right now because I know there is a person there but I think they have some narcissistic, possibly sociopathic tendencies, maybe it was what that dream meant … because it’s Paul, but it’s not really Paul, you know? “

Read this next: Memory of Paul Gray in pictures

On the fifth anniversary of Paul’s death, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor wrote an emotional tribute to the bass player for Kerrang !, and wrote: “I know that the other guys in Slipknot miss him as much as I do. Sometimes we all find it difficult to talk about him because it feels like it happened yesterday. Perhaps this is how you judge a person’s impact on your life: by the power that your loss has over your emotions. Paul was one of the few who tried to keep the peace in this shitty band. That’s because he loved it and us whole-heartedly.

“Without him, we’re all doing our best to fill the gap, but it’s a massive one,” continued Corey. “How can you make up for the loss of someone who was so many things to so many people? That’s the thing with Paul – I still meet people whom he has helped or whom he has touched in a certain way in their lives. It’s like I never really valued my friend until he was gone and now I can’t tell him. “

Last week, Slipknot announced the second annual Knotfest roadshow tour of North America with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

“We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect,” said Corey. “This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our music world, just like we do. And they are excruciatingly exciting. I can’t wait to see and enjoy them with the other fans. ”

Catch Slipknot live this year on the following dates:

February

11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

March

20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival

29 Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium

can

30 Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Lakeview Health Amphitheater *

31 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

June

2 New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

4 Quebec City, QC, Center Videotron

5 Montreal, QC, Center Bell

6 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

8 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater

10 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

12 Memphis, TN, FedExForum

14 Orlando, FL, Amway Center

15 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheater

17 Charlotte, NC, PNC bandstand

18 Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater

20 Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater

22 Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

23 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

25 The Woodlands, TX, The Mitchell Pavilion by Cynthia Woods

July

31 Cologne, Germany – Stadion

August

1 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

7 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

10 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Knot Festival at Sea

22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK