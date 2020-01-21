advertisement

The professional game beckons for James Sugrue after a fantastic 2019, but the Mallow golfer will not get into paying ranks on anything other than his own terms.

There is an unfinished case as a gentleman golfer, for example. The 23-year-old still enjoys the rewards of his victory in Portmarnock last summer when he won the coveted amateur championship at the end of a debilitating week-end on the holy Dublin left.

Success in The Amateur brought exceptions to last summer’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, and this year’s Masters and US Open, alongside a place in the GB & I Walker Cup team last September.

Sugrue’s invitation from Augusta National Golf Club to play in their annual invitation fell on his doorstep in North Cork last week, confirming that his April presence in Georgia was requested for the first professional major of 2020, and he is determined to be the Atlantic just to check a box – at least not if his stories about the Open experience of last July are a guide.

“Playing at Portrush was great, incredible, but I missed the cut at the end of the day,” Sugrue said bluntly in an interview with the Irish examiner.

“I was unlucky, I know, but that is golf. The 14th triple was nauseous and I am tired of talking about it now, but it is what it is.”

That feeling has remained with Sugrue ever since and has informed his approach to the upcoming Masters.

“I want to go there clearly and play well. It’s great to play in the Masters, but I don’t want it to be a bad experience. You want to go with your A-game and enjoy it because you play well. I think that’s the most important thing. I just sit comfortably with how I play, have faith in myself and just watch what happens.

“I’ve never been there before, so it’s an experience.

“I played well at Royal Portrush, kept it a bit to myself without having my A-game, so I know I’m around or around when I’m on my day.

“The key is to put. If I put well, I am certainly there or outside. That’s what I think it is. I have now played with enough pros to know that my game from tee to green is good. It’s just on the green, can you make enough putts?

“You can stand on the range, at any tournament in the world, and all the boys see it flush. That old saying “drive for show, putt for dough” – it’s a cliché for a reason. “

Sugrue will continue to rub shoulders with the pros with an invitation to the Oman Open of the European Tour in Muscat at the end of February and the Memorial Tournament on the PGA Tour for the US Open at Winged Foot in June. There are also other tournaments in which the Corkman hopes to receive invitations to play “and a few Challenge Tour events in Ireland that I hope to go”.

“I will probably become a pro after the US Open. That’s the plan anyway, but I talked to Gary Murphy about it, and he said that I can play US Open with my exemption as a professional and still participate, so that could be an option. I think it can be a course that suits me too, because I drive it fairly straight and I can hit my irons fairly high. That’s usually the way US Open courts play – hit straight, put long irons on the green, so hopefully … If you play well and collect a few pounds, it can be huge for your season, even if you’ve just got cut, it can be large. “

There is a reservation.

“If I don’t play well, I don’t become a professional, because I don’t do myself justice in the invitations that come my way. I don’t want to start playing mud and put myself under pressure. I’d rather see the season as an amateur , but hopefully I’ll rip it and do well in the US Open, that’s the plan.

“So it’s an exciting few months ahead. Who knows, maybe hopefully 2020 will be a great year for me, but definitely an exciting year. There are some great opportunities and I think if I can just be myself, I can go outside and enjoy it can enjoy, no pressure, have fun, exactly as I have always played. At least I do my best to play well in April. “

For now, Sugrue remains a panel member of the Golfing Union of Ireland national team and will fly south next week as part of an eight-member team for the African amateur (3-6 February) in Leopard Creek, and the South African Stroke Play of the next week at Randpark.

They will be his first tournaments after a lot of hard work during the close season with the long-time coach Michael Collins, stroking what he describes as a “nod” at the top of his swing.

“South Africa will be the first opportunity to put that work into practice,” Sugrue said. “We are leaving on the 28th. Of course I want to play well in South Africa and do well, but I still get a grip on this swing, so it’s not the ultimate if I don’t play well.

“Instead of going outside and trying the ball around the court, I try to practice what I have practiced and see what happens. If I play well, I play well. “

Sugrue also travels armed with the confidence he gained from his Portmarnock triumph.

“Winning does so much for you. Whatever it does for you as an amateur in terms of pro-invitations, what it does mentally for you, just knowing that you can beat someone on your day, it does much more for you than, say, playing in the Masters, “he said.

“Of course that is an unreal opportunity, but it is not good to play in it if you cannot really play. Like, it won’t be fun to go to the Masters and shoot 90. You want to compete and winning gives you the confidence to do that. It is the best. “

