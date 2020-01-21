advertisement

Netflix has set a release date for I Am Not Okay With This, a well-known supernatural drama by two executive producers of Stranger Things and Jonathan, the director of The End of the F *** ing World Entwistle.

Based on the comic Charles Forsman, co-created for television by Entwistle and Christy Hall. I do not agree. This is described as a disrespectful story of origin that follows a teenage girl (played by Sophia Lillis from Sharp Objects and the It film franchise)) who copes with the trials and difficulties of high school while dealing with the complexities of her family, her burgeoning sexuality and some mysterious superpowers that are just beginning to wake up deep within her.

The seven half-hour episodes filmed in Pittsburgh will be released on Wednesday February 26th.

In addition to Lillis, Wyatt Oleff (also in the IT franchise), Sofia Bryant (The good woman, the code), Kathleen Rose Perkins (episodes) and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Falling Water) are also involved. and Richard Ellis (Should I do it?).

The series premieres of The Ghost Bride and October Faction (on January 23), Chilling Adventures by Sabrina Part 3 and The Ranch Part 8 (January 24), The Stranger (January 30) and BoJack Horseman’s last season are now available on Netflix (31 January).

