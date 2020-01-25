I can't let my daughters watch ‘Uncut Gems’

advertisement

Look away! Adam Sandler don’t let his daughters look at Uncut Gems.

Stars and their fathers: Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Blake Lively and more

“I don’t even let them see the trailer,” says the 53-year-old actor in the new edition of Us Weekly of Sadie [13] and Sunny [11] that they will be disappointed with my behavior. “

advertisement

Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Sadie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 10th Annual Thirst Gala in Los Angeles on September 28, 2019. MediaPunch / Shutterstock

Although the nominee for the Golden Globe had kept it from his girls, he liked to make the critically acclaimed film and is considering continuing to play serious roles. “I would when it comes to that,” says the New Yorker. “It’s funny, a lot of people say, ‘You have to make more films. ‘I think it’s not like people just come up to me and say,’ Here, make this crazy movie. “I was just lucky.”

Celebrities who had babies back to back

The Grammy nominee said, “These guys like me – the Safdie brothers [Josh and Benny] – and they let me play in their film. I’m glad I made a film with these guys. I love this movie. So if that happens again, it would be amazing. “

Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, welcomed Sadie and Sunny in 2006 and 2008, respectively, and the little ones are already interested in following in his footsteps.

“You like [acting],” the comedian told us exclusively at the beginning of this month. “They like to watch it and like to talk about acting. But we will see. They are still small children, but both like to watch films. They like comedy, serious stuff, strange things. … they are funny children. I only know that they are having a good time. They like to do it in the house. “

His daughters are also interested in music that Saturday Night Live Alum shared with us in October. “My two daughters come on stage and sometimes sing because they are with me all the time,” he said at the time. “They like to sing … and they see Daddy up there and they say,” Can I try this? “

Adam Sandler is shooting Uncut Gems on August 27, 2018 in New York City. INSTAR Images

Celebrities and their similar children

More information about the private life of the creator of Happy Madison Productions with Sunny and Sadie can be found in the latest issue of “Us Weekly” at the kiosks.

With the reporting by Nicole Pajer

advertisement