A man who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has been homeless for a month claims that he received “shameful” treatment when he tried to secure a community center.

Peter Davenport said he had been homeless last month and had been trying to find a decent home for himself and his eight-year-old son for the past 16 months, but said he had no luck with his local authority, the Trafford Council.

He says his doctor sent letters to the city council to support his request for adequate housing, but he still wasn’t happy after a few months.

Mr Davenport has now sought the help of his Member, Sir Graham Brady, who has confirmed that he has taken up Mr Davenport’s case to try to resolve the situation.

The city council said that they are more than willing to help the father and that he has to go to their offices with a copy of his rental agreement to prove that his previous tenancy has expired.

But Mr. Davenport claims that he sent a paper copy of the document to the Council, the employment office and the Citizens’ Advice Bureau, which the employees had already photocopied in July 2019.

A council spokesman added: “If Mr. Davenport can provide us with the necessary documentation, we can process his request.”

A few years ago, Mr. Davenport witnessed a harrowing car accident and said his doctor soon diagnosed PTSD.

Among other things, he suffers from emphysema and knee problems.

Mr. Davenport said that his current lack of permanent address and housing shortage has driven a wedge between him and his child.

He said, “My eight-year-old is affected. I saw him three nights a week, but since I became homeless, it has been two hours a week with my mother.

“I am homeless, I cannot go anywhere. I have received three letters from my doctor to Trafford explaining my mental and physical needs, and it is taking me absolutely nowhere.”

Mr. Davenport said he had problems with reading and writing tasks and saw a psychiatrist every two weeks. He describes himself as “vulnerable”.

He met Housing Options Service Trafford (HOST) councilors at the agency’s offices in Sale on January 13 to discuss securing suitable housing, but claimed the meeting did not go well.

He said: “I collapsed, I told them we were going around in circles, 16 months had passed and you didn’t even do your job.

“I had tears in my eyes, I was scared, I felt harassed and bullied. I was upset and didn’t know what to do.”

Council officials accused Mr. Davenport of becoming aggressive and threatening what he denies and asked him to leave.

Mr. Davenport said that he then sat in the foyer of the office for a few hours because he “couldn’t go anywhere”.

Mr Davenport now says that he is too scared to return to the council offices based on his experience.

He added: “I’m just asking for a roof over my head, it’s a shame and I’ve dealt with a lot of things.”

Sir Graham Brady confirmed his commitment in trying to find a solution to the situation.

He said: “(Mr. Davenport) got in touch and we did indeed get his case with Trafford.”

A spokesman for the Trafford Council said the council had admitted 639 people last year, prevented 416 people from becoming homeless, and processed 1,698 applications for homelessness.

They said: “We have a great understanding of people with housing problems and will always work with our partners as best we can to support residents in the context of relevant regulations and available resources.

“We are absolutely more than willing to help Mr. Davenport with his predicament, and we would never reject him without giving him the help he needs.

“We sympathize with every Trafford resident who is struggling with housing problems.

“When Mr. Davenport came to our office, he was asked to provide our employees with the correct documentation about his housing needs, but he was unable to do so. Then he became angry and threatening and was warned of his behavior.

“We can only help Mr. Davenport if he is able to work with us and provide the right information, including a letter from his landlord about the end of his tenancy.

“We would like to help Mr. Davenport if he could provide us with the documents to support his case. Our job is to prevent anyone in Trafford from becoming homeless.”

