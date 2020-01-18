advertisement

Nicola Zulian, 37, lives in Padua, Italy; coming from Venice

Hello, can I ask what you will do in Israel?

advertisement

I work for an international company based in Tel Aviv with offices in Italy. I have been working there for two months and this is my first trip to Israel. There will be 350 people from all over the world attending a conference, most of them are sales people and they have five working days planned for us, but I think it will be fun too. There will be a party and I will take two extra days to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

What do you sell?

I mainly sell inverters in north-east Italy. There is the panel that absorbs solar energy and there is the device that converts the energy from heat to electricity – so I’m selling the converter device. It was also my first job and I have developed within the industry.

Passion for the topic – or a golden cage?

Passion. I really love this job and I believe in renewable energy. I think in another 10 years the sun will be our main source of energy. It is very important now, but it makes sense to conclude that it will be the most important energy source in the world.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Okay, I understand that you are here to work. Sell ​​me solar energy.

We all use more and more energy. Today we can already see to what extent we need more and more energy in everyday life, also on the level of kitchen appliances. When we think about what is going on with climate change and everything, we have to understand that it is no longer possible to use sources like oil and gas as we were. In fact, solar energy is the safest, cheapest, and most environmentally friendly method you can hope for.

Do you think everyone will produce their own solar energy in the future? A panel for every job?

Maybe not everyone in another 10 years, but in another 50 years I’m almost sure, yes. I am pretty sure that the amount of solar energy produced will at least double in another decade. In Italy, for example, lawmakers ordered ten times the solar energy produced today by 2030, and Italy is a relatively small place, certainly compared to North America or China. It is also important to understand that the price of the panels is decreasing every year. I think that’s wonderful because it makes solar energy much more accessible and practical. When I started working in this field in 2006, panels that produced three kilowatts were $ 20,000, and today they are only $ 6,000. At least up to a certain point, this should remain the case because there are minimal costs for installation and material.

The quality also improves, no?

Yes. The units are still as big as a decade ago, but each unit generates more electricity. If a 1.60 meter panel produced 180 watts, it now produces 400 watts.

I don’t know how much watts is, but it sounds like a lot. How did you get on the field?

I studied in Padua International Economics, but when I got into the solar field, I quickly realized that this is an evolving area and that I can stay with it over time. What really appealed to me was that it was possible to work while helping the planet.

Very nice of you.

Thank you very much. I really feel like it’s not just a business and that I’m really helping to change something to make the world a little bit better. Unfortunately, I can’t drop everything now and go to Australia to put out the fire – I have to make a living – but if I can do something that does a little good and also makes a living, it makes me happy. It is also very nice that over time it becomes easier to sell the idea of ​​solar energy simply because people are becoming more aware of what is happening in the face of climate change.

What about other types of renewable energy?

In addition to solar energy, there is also wind energy, but turbines can only be installed in very specific locations, whereas solar panels can and should be installed anywhere in the world. Except maybe on the towers of St. Mark’s Church in Venice.

Sara Borman. Meged Gozani

Sara Borman, 24, lives and flies in Sydney, Australia

Hello, can I ask what you did in Israel?

I was at Birthright [the program that offers subsidized trips to Israel] and then traveled in Europe for a few months. I’m going back to Australia via Israel to get the flight for free.

Did your parents suggest you stay here because of the fire?

It got really bad when I left. I work at the airport, just outside of town, and there were a few days when I was sitting at a bus stop surrounded by clouds of smoke. It was impossible to see the horizon. My mother has asthma and since I left I have heard her gasp more and more in our conversations. It’s so terrible, half a billion animals are dead …! When I was in London with my cousin, I met a demonstration against climate problems. They waved an Australian flag and I just started crying.

Do you have a family in London?

Yes, a big family. I love to visit them, even if it’s not that easy.

Because of the distance and the cost?

That too, and I take a lot of medication. Sometimes it is difficult or impossible for me from a health point of view.

Are you healthy now

I have Crohn’s disease, so there are ups and downs. On my last trip, I got infusions every two months. Since I was not at home, I would have had to pay around £ 7,000 each time. At that price, I could have just flown home, had treatment, stayed in a luxury hotel, and returned.

But you didn’t do that.

I gave up treatment and got really sick, and only then did I understand that I had to go home. Now I get injections every two weeks. It’s easier to travel like this.

How long have you had crohns?

I was diagnosed when I was 17, but got seizures when I was 14. I had symptoms for a long time, but they didn’t understand what I had. The doctor said to me, “Maybe it’s your period? Or a virus or food poisoning?” In the meantime, I was in pain and vomited all night long. At some point my bowel just closed and I had to Undergo surgery to remove a certain part of it, it is a disease that is not always taken seriously and is still complicated after diagnosis, sometimes I have blood tests and I am told that everything is fine but I feel me bad and it is clear that the situation will worsen.

Sounds like a nightmare.

You get used to a certain level of pain and forget that it is there. Apart from that, it is very important for me to work. The birthright, for example, has a form that says that you can carry out the activities even if you find it difficult during the trip because you receive them as a gift. I signed, although my doctor raised objections because I really want to do things, even if it’s difficult.

And was it difficult?

Climbing was Masada. I felt bad. There was a part you should crawl through, but I couldn’t because it was too tight and I didn’t want to embarrass myself. It’s a question of limits. I think I’m not good at figuring it out myself. I tend to say to myself, “Just do it,” but this way of thinking makes me do stupid things.

I blame Nike.

I don’t, but it’s not just my thing. Once you tell people that you have something – an illness, depression, or anxiety – they tell you about people who know them in a similar situation and who did so and so. There is also a tendency for the milieu to say “do it” if these stories really only make me feel bad. And when someone tells me: “My daughter has Crohn’s disease and she became a doctor,” I think, “Hey, I wouldn’t be able to become a doctor without Crohn’s disease.”

I sure can’t tell you how funny it is when you talk about it.

I have a lot of practice. I was sick for a long time and my life was about the illness. People said, “You always talk about your illness.” I would say I talk as much as I want. But the truth is that I feel pretty lost without the pain. Lately, when I have days without, I don’t know what to do or how to deal with it, but then I get up in the morning with slight pain and say, “Ahh, okay, I know that.”

advertisement