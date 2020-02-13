The Swedish band I Break Horses has announced their return with Warnings, their first new album in six years.

The band, consisting of Maria Lindén and Fredrik Balck, will release their new record on Bella Union on May 8th and will be the successor of Chiaroscuro from 2014. At the same time as the news, the group released a new single from the album “I’ll be your death”.

The long gap between the records has meant that the band has suffered numerous setbacks to expand the limits of their sound, repeatedly trying new collaborations and exploring the world of film sounds. If a hard drive crashed, however, it would take years of hard work and the project would return to the first day.

“It took some time,” Lindén said in a press release before declaring that the new album “is not a political album, even though it relates to the alarming times we live in. Each song is a subtle warning of something that is not. ” be quite right. “

Lindén continues: “About five years in which several studios were involved, collaborations that didn’t work out, a crashed hard drive with about two years of work that was rewritten, instead of trying to fix it. New studio recordings, delete everything and then record most of the album yourself at home … “

Stream the new track below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RoTkW1Rvh9k [/ embed]

