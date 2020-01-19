advertisement

Dear moneyist,

I’ve been living with the same man for almost 27 years. Of course, our relationship was good in the beginning. The most are. However, he was always unable to handle money. Our home has always been on my behalf, usually because of its poor credit rating. I always had to be the one who planned and paid for vacations, and to be honest, I’m dead sick of him.

A few years later, he had to have a kidney transplant and quit his well-paid job as a mechanic. He is 70 now. How could I tell him back then that I didn’t want to be his safety net? He has had a part-time, low-pay job for the past 20 years, mainly to help him with the medicines he needs after the transplant. He has no savings at all!

He always tried to give me a few hundred dollars a month for “rent” and that helped, but I still work part time and at 73 I feel like he’s just pulling me down. He’s so negative and prefers to sit in front of the TV instead of trying to make life more enjoyable. I own the house and am ready to give it to him and go out with my small pension fund.

None of us have a family that is willing to help us. Do you have any suggestions?

To my teeth in North Carolina

Dear Up,

He contributes the bare essentials to save his blush. He expects you to close the gap at home and at work. It delivers a daily weather program that is gray and cloudy with the risk of rain. This is not about money. It’s rarely, if ever, about money. It’s not a part-time job. It is certainly not about a transplant that took place many years ago. It’s not even that he’s a couch potato. It’s not about love or money. I don’t even know exactly what “love” means.

Ask yourself the difficult questions with the help of a team: a lawyer, therapist and / or financial therapist.

Love means a lot to many people. Comradeship, living together, being married, not being married, spending good time together, being alone and having downtime, sharing the most important news with a person you can’t wait to get home to see breaking bread. Planning together , travel the world as a couple, be a team, be the source of warm light when your loved one has lost her own, is growing old together and / or is enjoying the moment.

So if it’s not about love or money, what is it about? Your story is about respect or lack of respect. He shows no respect for you. He shows no respect for himself. You don’t seem to respect him and you may not have respected him for a long time. You have probably stayed in this relationship for more years than was healthy for either of you. For this reason, you have not given yourself the respect you deserve. He’s not pulling you down. You drag yourself down.

Help him sign up for Medicaid if he hasn’t already. Ask him what kind of split he would find fair.

We all have a choice. You chose him and you decided to stay with him. According to your letter, he is healthy enough to work and do business. The kidney transplant was a success. He lives a normal life to emboss a phrase that is often overused / misused. Dedicating your life and time on this planet to a man you no longer love is not a calling. It is not an act of love or respect. You are depriving him of the chance to be his own husband and / or depriving himself of a man who would appreciate you.

If you think you could find a way back to where you were when you met, this should be your first point of contact. A couple’s advisor could help you. But I urge you to set a time frame and set goals for what you expect from your partner, financially or otherwise. I do not advocate that you will split up after 27 years, but I take my word for it that you are dissatisfied with the status quo.

Ask yourself why you stayed. Did you know this relationship? Did you stay with a man who gave you something that you either did (or didn’t) when you grew up? My job here is not to be a chair therapist. My job is to help you find places that you may not have seen before, dark corners that contain answers that give you the willpower and courage to lead your own life according to your ideas, so that you can can be free – financially, mentally emotional. All of the above are related.

You have spent so much of your life on this relationship. Why are you sabotaging yourself and giving up your home?

You wouldn’t have stayed in that relationship if you hadn’t got any of it. So what did you get? You may have had companionship, a person you can come home to at night, a reason and / or an excuse not to go out into the world and risk your heart with another man and, as a single woman, a risk for another To enter life. If you answer this question, you can direct the focus from your partner to yourself. It is crucial that it also helps you to take responsibility for your decisions.

When you ask yourself the difficult questions with the help of a team – a lawyer, a therapist and / or a financial therapist – stop suppressing your voice and true feelings and start living your life the way you want. North Carolina does not recognize common law marriage. A lawyer can advise you on the rent your partner has paid, whether it is a contribution to your mortgage, and what the appropriate amount could be to pay it. Ask him what he thinks is fair. Then give your opinion.

Help him sign up for Medicaid if he hasn’t. Together, make sure you both have a roof over your head.

Help him sign up for Medicaid if he hasn’t already. Together, you can make sure that you both have a roof over your head. You haven’t worked all your life to be miserable. You didn’t pay your mortgage on a house just to have an 11-hour case of the fook-its, and you passed it on to a man who didn’t show up for your partnership a long time ago. You have put so much of your life into this relationship. Why are you sabotaging yourself and giving up your home?

