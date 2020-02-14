<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4739217002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=arizona-politics%2Cdemocrats%2Cconservative%2Csuccess%2Coverall-positive%2Cpolitics%2Cbernie-sanders%2Cpolitically-conservative%2Cmark-kelly%2Cus-senate%2Carizona-democratic-party%2Carizona-republican-party%2Cmartha-mcsally%2Cpresidential-primaries%2C2020-iowa-caucuses%2Ciowa-caucus-candidates%2Cnew-hampshire-primary%2Cprospects-az%2Cparties-and-movements&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4739217002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/12/USAT/5d807904-5232-4c97-82b7-3c6251140158-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

When asked if he would support Bernie Sanders, Mark Kelly said: “I will ultimately support who the Democratic Party candidate is, that’s for sure.” (Photo: Nick Oza / The Republic)

Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat running for the Senate, said on Friday that the socialist-sympathizing day with which Republican ally of incumbent Senator Martha McSally beat him up never met him.

Kelly, a retired NASA astronaut and the expected candidate for the Democratic Senate, said during a campaign campaign in West Phoenix that the term “socialist” did not describe his political philosophy.

Kelly avoided a question of whether he believed the Democratic Party was moving too far to the left and whether more liberal factions could influence his race.

“I’m a capitalist. I started a small business in southern Arizona, a job creation company, well paid jobs, and that doesn’t describe me in any way,” said Kelly. “It’s a varied party. We have an important choice to do here in 2020, and elections are about making a decision about who the State of Arizona wants to represent in Washington, DC. “

Kelly said he offers an “independent view” and is approaching legislation on Capitol Hill with a view to impartiality. While commanding a space shuttle at NASA, he worked not only with people from different political parties, but also from political systems.

Kelly’s appearance on Friday came when Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Emerged as the Democratic President’s leader after his success in the New Hampshire Primary and the Iowa Caucuses.

Sanders is a self-described democratic socialist, whose proposals to expand the government significantly warn some political observers that it could affect Democrats’ chances of winning the White House and coordinating seats in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Trump and the Republicans are trying to get democratic rivals up and down with the socialist-supporting message, a strategy that could help decide on races in Arizona and across the country.

Kelly avoided the question of whether he still has a favorite personal candidate in the Democratic President’s race.

“It’s a long way. We still have a lot of candidates,” he said.

When asked if he would support Sanders if he was the candidate, Kelly replied, “We will see. I will ultimately support who the Democratic Party candidate is, it is clear. There are 900 delegates who need one person to be the candidate. We’re really on a small number right now. “

