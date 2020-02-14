Hello Catey,

I am a 53 year old woman who wants to retire within the next 18 months. I currently have a paid home for which I want to serve as a base. Outside of this house, my net worth is $ 150,000 in cash and $ 1.4 million in my 401 (k). I plan to travel outside of the United States for most of the year in the first three years of my retirement.

I hope to have a blog that documents travel / life in different places as a single mature woman. Whenever I am in the United States, I plan to work jobs that offer a small income with insurance to offset my expenses until I reach social security. I have a budget of $ 30,000 a year for the first five years of my retirement, so I have to work about a year if I don’t want to pay a penalty for early withdrawal.

Do I have enough to retire and live the life I dream of?

Best,

S.D.

Dear S.D.,

As soon as I saw your question, I knew I would like to answer it because there is a fierce debate about exactly how many people need to retire. Do you remember when finance guru Suze Orman kicked out the $ 5 million figure and the internet went crazy?

Regardless of the number or calculation, one thing is clear: the old $ 1 million benchmark won’t work for many people.

You obviously have well over $ 1 million – but you also hope to retire fairly early. So I turned to experts to see if you “had enough to retire and live the life you dream of”. Here’s what they said to me.

“Mathematically, you can live the life you dream of,” said Mitchell Hockenbury, certified financial planner at 1440 Financial Partners in Kansas City, Missouri. But with one big limitation: “I say mathematical perspective because life is not always so clean. ”

So the math could work for you, provided, among other things, that you invested your 401 (k) funds intelligently, saved them $ 150,000 in a safe place, and can really live on $ 30,000 a year, experts say.

Hockenbury puts it this way: The $ 150,000 in your savings could actually give you the money to live on $ 30,000 a year for five years, as you wish; Once you spend that, you will be 58 years old and could work for a year and then resign from your 401 (k) without penalty.

“You will probably want to do this until you can claim social security and then reduce the amount you deduct from the 401 (k). Let’s say the 401 (k) maintains its current value of $ 1.4 million (just to be conservative). As a rule of thumb, you can draw 4% as a safe payout rate – that’s equivalent to $ 56,000 in input tax. If you take out the taxes, you’re ahead of your $ 30,000 (annually) spending target, ”explains Hockenbury. “So the math works, but we don’t consider risks or lifestyle adjustments.”

Even if you withdraw 3% – which, according to Corbin Blackwell, financial planner at Betterment for Business, can be prudent because your retirement can take longer than 30 years – the math can work. “If you use an even more conservative 3% withdrawal rate, you should be able to safely withdraw $ 46,500 from your retirement nest egg of $ 1,550,000 each year (this has been adjusted to match investment growth). This should be enough (minus tax) to cover your retired annual spending budget of $ 30,000. Once your social security benefits come into effect, you have even more leeway. For example, if you get an average social security benefit of $ 18,036 a year from the age of 67, more than half of your expenses will be covered by fixed income securities, “he concludes:” It’s difficult to predict the future, and every retirement is different out, you are in a solid financial position. “

Though the math works, life may not work quite as well – and it could take you more than $ 30,000 a year to make a living from it, especially if you have huge costs that damage your bottom line.

Hockenbury says you should consider these and other questions when deciding whether you can really live the life you hope for: is there someone you may need to support? How can you afford things like a long-term care event, health insurance, or medical problems? How did you calculate your living expenses of $ 30,000 a year (include all previous considerations, for example), and does that amount work not only when you travel, but also when you return to the States to live there? This guide from investment firm BlackRock can help you figure out how much it could really cost you to live in retirement, and highlight everything from taxes to one-time expensive expenses to ongoing bills. You should also meet with a financial advisor to ensure that your funds are invested intelligently and that you have not overlooked any other issues that you should consider.

Conclusion: Finding out whether you have enough to retire is a far more thorough process than just cracking numbers. Hire a professional to guide you through the process and, if in doubt, save further. As a certified financial planner, Bobbi Rebell once said to me: “Nobody has ever complained that he had too much money when he retired.”