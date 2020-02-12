Dear moneyist,

I’m on FIRE! I am a 34 year old from Connecticut and have been with my girlfriend for two years, whom I love. I’m considering getting married, but I have financial concerns.

I have been participating in the FIRE movement (financial independence, early retirement) since I was 23. I want to be able to retire at the age of 40 and hope to do so by earning $ 80,000 to $ 100,000 a year. I have bought investment property and saved aggressively since I joined the FIRE movement.

I currently have investment properties that generate $ 60,000 a year, about $ 200,000 for 401 (k) and another $ 250,000 for personal investments. I plan to pay off debts and buy more real estate to reach my income target of 40.

My 32 year old girlfriend does not share the same financial goals. She’s not bad with money (no debt other than a car loan), but although she is a successful and hard working woman, she is not a saver. She just started paying into a retirement account last year and has very little savings and no investment.

She also likes to spend money on nonessentials – that is, she recently bought a $ 37,000 Mercedes, although I tried to get her to buy a more practical vehicle. None of us currently have children, but one day we want to have children.

Whenever we talk about my possible early retirement, she claims that she should retire with me, although she hasn’t really saved up for it. She tells me that my retirement income should be to support my (future) family. Actually, I agree: when I started attending FIRE, I assumed that this money would be used to support my family during my early retirement.

I also assumed that my future wife would participate in the savings phase, not just the spending phase. I answer her if she plans to retire early too, should she start working toward that goal. If she doesn’t want to retire early (and want to start saving), she should plan to keep working. My biggest concern is that if she doesn’t contribute to the austerity phase, she won’t appreciate early retirement and will eventually get us back to work.

I love my girlfriend very much and can definitely see a future together. However, I’ve always been very careful with my money habits and she didn’t. These financial discussions become superfluous and we can never find a place where we are on an equal footing. This burdens our relationship and pushes “happily ever after”.

I want to get on the same page with her so we can continue our relationship. I hesitate to propose these lingering spending. Am I overprotecting my financial goals, or is she unable to expect to reap the benefits without sacrificing?

Sincerely yours,

Affected and in love

Dear sufferer,

I take your Nom de Plume to heart: “Affected and in love” and not “Affected but in love”.

When I was a columnist for Irish radio advice many years ago, I received letters from people in relationships who accepted all kinds of grievances and atrocities – financial misconduct, infidelity, physical and emotional abuse – and sometimes they ended their letter, “… but we’re in love, so don’t ask me to break up with him / her.” I also take your friend’s description as “successful and hardworking”. There is hope. Realistic planning may be required.

Your letter is far less serious than many that I receive, mainly because you (a) are now dealing directly with the problem and (b) do not expect your girlfriend to get the same savings as you. However, it is not unreasonable to expect her to make an effort, even if she is unable to catch up. If she wanted to join you as a FIRE lover, she should at least make a contribution. I agree. There is not much to ask.

Go through the hard, cold facts together. That should serve as a wake-up call for your girlfriend. You might even want to go through your accounts with a big red pen and deduct USD 37,000 here and there for a car to get a clothing budget or soaring social life that you had to miss out on to reach your 40 goal. It can bring home the bad reality that you are making sacrifices. Obviously, it is difficult to make an inventory of the possessions that you have not bought!

You may be meant to be together or you may not. Maybe you are right for her, but she may not be right for you. When couples get together, life can quickly become unromantic if you don’t share the same goals and values. Love is respect. Without respect, it is almost impossible to find or feel love. If your life partner is willing to allow you to do everything possible to prepare for your life together, it indicates a lack of respect for you, whether you perceive it or not.

A line from your letter appealed to me because of its clarity and conciseness: “I also assumed that my future wife would take part in the saving phase, not just in the spending phase.” This one sentence summarizes the imbalance in your relationship. If you suspect that she has other priorities now and refuses to give up because she believes you will close the gap later, it is very likely that this scenario will repeat itself in many ways over the years.

Your friend may not want to cut back on expenses or sacrifice vacation or beautiful cars and retire at 40, and that’s her privilege. You may find it difficult to meet someone who is willing to travel the world or live a hard-earned life full of leisure and relaxation at this age. I am concerned that their actions do not match their words. Either she wants to retire and would have to change her behavior, or you would have to change your plan. I think the former is unlikely and the latter is not advisable.

More Americans are looking for financial security in a relationship, the survey found from Merrill Edge, a division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BAC + 0.23%.

Ideally, it is better to have both. Finding one when the other is also important to you will not lead to an easy life. Your future wife can participate in saving, but it can be another future wife. See a couple advisor and / or financial therapist. The answer will show how many dilemmas about finance and romance.

All you have to do is listen.

