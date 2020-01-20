advertisement

I-10 on the San Jacinto river fully reopens months after the ship’s collision with Imelda

Months after two runaway barges crossed the western Interstate 10 bridge over the San Jacinto River in September due to Tropical Storm Imelda flood water, all lanes of the bridge were fully reopened from January 20, according to Texas Department of Transportation Houston District officials.

Repairs to the bridge in western direction were completed on January 12. The bridge to the east finally completed repairs from Monday, according to a tweet from TxDOT. Wet weather contributed to the delay on the east bridge.

“All mainlanes of I-10 East Freeway EB on the San Jacinto River back to three lanes this morning. Thank you for your patience during the WB bridge repairs,” TxDOT said via social media.

RELATED: New video shows serious damage to the Interstate 10 bridge on the San Jacinto river

The bridge was shut down for months after the ship collided, causing major delays for drivers. The barges were owned by Canal Barge Co. and were maintained at San Jacinto River Fleet. Nine inland vessels originally broke loose from their moorings due to flood water from Imelda, but only two hit the supporting columns of the bridge in a westerly direction, the Chronicle reported.

According to the US Coast Guard, no adverse health consequences were caused by the incident.

Rebecca Hennes has news about the community. Read it on our latest news site Chron.com and on our subscriber site houstonchronicle.com. | rebecca.hennes@chron.com

