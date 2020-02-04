Advertisement

The outbreak of the corona virus disrupted Hyundai’s supply of spare parts.



South Korea’s largest automaker Hyundai Motor will cease production this week due to the lack of parts in China due to the outbreak of the corona virus, Tuesday said.

Advertisement

The global auto industry is on tight supply lines and was in turmoil when the Japanese earthquake and tsunami in Fukushima in 2011 triggered a Renesas Electronics factory that manufactured a vital and widely used computer chip.

The outbreak of the corona virus disrupted Hyundai’s supply of spare parts.

“Hyundai Motor has decided to shut down production at all plants in Korea,” the automaker said in a statement.

The order of suspensions will vary, but all production will cease at the end of the week.

Hyundai operates 13 plants worldwide, including seven in South Korea, and sold a total of 4.4 million vehicles last year.

Production in South Korea was around 1.8 million vehicles, or about 35,000 a week.

The virus outbreak had disrupted the procurement of auto parts, called wire harnesses, which are mainly manufactured on Hyundai’s assembly lines in China.

“The company is evaluating various measures to minimize disruption, including finding alternative suppliers in other regions,” said Hyundai.

If it was successful, production could resume next week.

The deadly virus, first seen in central China’s Wuhan city, a center of the auto industry in the world’s second largest economy, has resulted in 425 deaths and has spread to more than 20 other countries.

It has led to widespread business disruptions in China, and airlines around the world have canceled flights, raising concerns about success for the world’s second largest economy and beyond.

The move took place on Tuesday after Hyundai canceled overtime on the weekend to produce its flagship Palisade Sport Utility Vehicle.

Markets have had problems in the past few days when the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency for the virus. Analysts were concerned about the impact on global economic growth.

Advertisement