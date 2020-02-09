While we adhere to our core values ​​and build market leadership in environmental hygiene and home care, Hypo, Manufacturers of Nigeria’s beloved bleach, have officially launched a nationwide disinfection campaign in open markets to curb the spread of Lassa fever, particularly in the most affected states in Nigeria.

The Sanitization Campaign is in collaboration with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Visited key open markets in eleven states to educate women and the general public about the Lassa fever epidemic and to take measures to keep their environment clean and effectively contain the spread.

Nigeria has seen an increase in Lassa fever cases since the beginning of the year, with 365 positive cases and 47 deaths from 23 states reported across the country.

According to the fifth week’s report on the disease, published on Wednesday by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), the number of states reporting at least one case increased from 19 in the previous week to 23.

During the event at the Oke Arin market Omotunde BamigbaiyeHypo Bleach, brand manager, said the need to launch this type of campaign has become apparent as it is widely known that women remain family custodians and home affairs managers, so keeping it on is a strategic task touch the marketplace to spread the message.

“It is no coincidence that the Hypo Sanitization Campaign against Lassa is officially launched in two cities today, as Thursdays are dedicated to environmental protection measures in most large open markets in Nigeria. The public should incorporate an effective disinfection approach into their regular cleaning and at the same time proceed step by step to prevent the spread of Lassa fever both in their shops and at home, ”she said.

The Hypo Sanitization Campaign against Lassa is a nationwide campaign to target eleven states, particularly those cities most affected by the disease. This exercise is to be carried out together with the team from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) at all locations in order to achieve a far-reaching impact.

According to Omotayo AbiodunDuring the meeting, the Tolaram Group’s PR manager repeated that the campaign starts today in two locations simultaneously, here on the Oke Arin market and equally on the Oja Oba market. Akure South LG, Ondo, will move to Benin tomorrow on the main Ekpoma market, then Abuja on the Wuse Main market on Saturday.

The chairman of the committee, Oke Arin Market, was also present. Olaide flavorings He was delighted and excited about the entire Hypo team exercise. She also turned to the market to learn the exercises so that the spread of the disease could quickly be nipped in the bud.

