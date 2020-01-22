Hypebeast Alert: Virgil Abloh designs a Louis Vuitton x NBA collection The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

If you need more evidence Virgil Abloh Is one of the trendiest names in fashion? Then his latest project is just right for you. He curates pieces for the National Basketball Association.

Hypebeast reports that the Illinois native of Rockford has a big job ahead of him that will surely affect the future of sports uniforms. Louis Vuitton has confirmed the long-standing rumor that they will be working with the NBA. The luxury fashion house announced the multi-year partnership in a statement to WWD.

advertisement

According to the article in the fashion magazine, LV will work with the league on a capsule collection. Although no exact details are currently known, it can be assumed that the drop includes both clothing and accessories. Given its long history in both the luxury and streetwear categories, some first-class interpretations of the most classic jerseys and more can be expected.

The official announcement is slated to take place in France to coincide with the first regular season NBA game in Paris on January 24th, in which the Charlotte Hornets will play against the Milwaukee Bucks at the AccorHotels Arena.

Abloh did not officially comment on the upcoming capsule, but published a rather cryptic but well-timed post on his official Instagram account. The picture is a photograph of Michael Jordan in his prime; The heading was “historically speaking”.

Photo: Getty

advertisement