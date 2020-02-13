PINK WOODS / STUFF

Hutt Hospital emergency room workers still need to see a report that was created after the attack on four nurses on Boxing Day 2018.

Last month, emergency room workers beat up the Hutt Valley District Health Board over the process of completing the report it closed last year.

Last month, emergency room workers beat up the Hutt Valley District Health Board over the process of completing the report it closed last year.

The Health Department agreed to provide a summary report at Stuff’s request. It had refused to publish material after repeated requests to employees.

On Christmas Day 2018, a drunk patient became unprovoked and attacked four nurses. The attack left the nurses with head injuries and some remained on reduced hours for months.

On January 15, the health department said the summer report would be available “in the coming days,” but for a month, an emergency room worker said he hadn’t seen anything yet.

Joy Farley, Health Board Director of Provider Services, said two reports were created after the attack, an independent report and an internal summary that had already been made available to employees.

Hutt Hospital staff say that emergency room security forces are unable to stop aggressive or violent patients.

“It has become clear that some ED staff want to see a copy of the full report,” she said.

“We are currently working on it and have informed the staff about our process, including consultation with those directly affected by the attack.”

On Christmas Day 2018, a drunk patient got into unprovoked anger and attacked four nurses – slapping one with a child-friendly table on the neck and slapping three others in the face. The attack left the nurses with head injuries and some stayed a few hours later.

In January, emergency room staff said they deserved to be involved in discussions about their own safety and working conditions.

The emergency worker said the summary was only available to a limited number of employees for a short time last year.

At a meeting on January 31, employees were informed that the edited report would be made available. She did not know that employees had been approached for advice.

The health department has had enough time to consult and publish the edited report, she said.

“The Code of Conduct [Health Department employee] preaches honesty and integrity. They expect that from us, but … they haven’t done anything.”

She felt that the health agency was deliberately trying to hide the results of the report.

“Employees still vulnerable”

A staff member said changes to the emergency room security protocol were negligible and staff were still at risk.

Security forces deployed to the department were unable to stop violent patients because they were not authorized to physically restrain them.

This policy had led to occasions when staff had to deal with patients while security guards were on hand. The last such incident was last week, she said.

Farley said the guards were there to act as a deterrent. The hospital had skilled personnel trained in de-escalation who could respond to incidents within minutes.

Since the Boxing Day attacks, the hospital has reviewed the escalation processes of the incidents and improved training, she said. Additional CCTV cameras were installed and the emergency alarm system changed.