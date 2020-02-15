Nebraska’s broad reception corps loses one of his young pieces.

Red shirt newcomer Darien Chase, a class of 2019 signers who played in four games for the Huskers and appeared to be in a mix for the upcoming season, is on the NCAA transfer portal.

Chase said via Twitter on Friday that his time on the Nebraska program was “incredible.”

“However, I’ve lost a lot of family members and have been struggling with mental health and depression for the past 6 or 7 years. These events have brought me to a place I can never fall again and it is the best decision for.” Me and my family so I can get closer to home, “he said.” This decision was the hardest I have ever had to make because it has nothing to do with the program or football, and there really is no place like Nebraska , and I will always love GBR and all the love that I got only in the last year. “

Chase, who is from Vancouver, Washington, only got one pass for 13 yards in his four action games in his first year on campus. He showed himself further than the other newcomers De’Mariyon Houston and Jamie Nance – both red-shirted without appearing in a game.

NU added five scholarship-wide recipients to the 2020 class mix, trying to add a sixth between the early and late signing dates, effectively redesigning the space.

The Huskers also switched coaches with the departure of the offensive coordinator and broad receiver coach, Troy Walters, and brought Matt Lubick for the same position.

Walters was Chase’s main recruiter and one of the reasons he left Union High in the Pacific Northwest and chose Nebraska over Utah, Boise State and others.

Chase was a four-star high school recruit and, according to 247Sports, the nation’s # 200 total player and top Washington state player.

The Huskers now have 10 fellows on the list, half of whom are part of the incoming class. The others: Senior JD Spielman, Junior Jaevon McQuitty, Sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, and Nance and Houston.

Chase is the first recruiting class player to leave Nebraska in 2019.

According to the Journal Star, NU has 83 scholarship holders. There are still two places available for players in the 2020 cycle.