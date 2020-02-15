The Nebraska offensive against Christian Gaylords’s waiver of his college eligibility for the 2020-21 season was approved by the NCAA, he announced on Friday on Twitter.

“I’m looking forward to playing another season with the NCAA’s best college football program,” said Gaylord, a Baldwin City, Kansas native.

With the waiver, Gaylord was officially granted a sixth season in Nebraska, a move that was expected after his knee injury at the end of the fall camp season last August.

It was a difficult year for the 6-foot 6,310 pounder in 2019. His father Scott was killed in a car accident on Interstate 80 near Gibbon in late September.

Last season Gaylord was the top reserve behind the returning tackles Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes. Gaylord has played as a Husker in 33 games, which increases depth across the board and at the same time regularly plays in units of special teams.