Kenneth Manzanares pleaded guilty to the brutal cruise ship murder of his wife on Friday, according to PEOPLE.

As reported by RadarOnline.com in 2017, Kenneth and spouse Kristy were traveling with their children on the Alaskan Emerald Princess when the shocking crime hit.

He is said to have attacked his wife in her cabin and killed her.

Kristy was spotted on the floor of her room on the ship and murdered. “[Blood was] spread over several surfaces throughout the room,” says an affidavit by the federal government.

Utah-born Kenneth was arrested for the crime and his relatives were shocked. One told Radar at the time that Kenneth was previously known to be super “relaxed”.

According to the criminal complaint, the mother of three suffered a “serious head injury”.

When a family member asked Kenneth what had happened, he reportedly replied, “She would not stop laughing at me.”

Witnesses initially thought the incident was a joke because the cruise included a crime story.

PEOPLE has now reported that Kenneth pleaded guilty to committing a murder in a press release from the Alaska District Attorney’s Office.

Kenneth joined the defense agreement filed with the federal court Monday that he had beaten Kristy to death.

According to Kenneth in his plea, the two had an argument after Kristy told her husband she was going to divorce, the press release said.

Kenneth said in a request that Kristy also tell him to get off the cruise ship and return to Utah.

He said in the request that he ask a minor child and the couple’s daughter to leave the room. Kenneth then hit Kristy with a closed fist.

As PEOPLE noticed, Manzanareses’ daughter heard Kristy’s screams and tried to return to the cabin, but Kenneth told her not to.

Kristy’s brothers came and saw Kenneth dragging her to the balcony and taking her back to the room where she was later pronounced dead after the rescue workers were unable to resuscitate her.

Her cause of death was a blunt trauma to the head and face.

Kenneth faces life imprisonment and a fine of up to $ 250,000, or both, the US law firm said in the press release.

He will be sentenced in late May.