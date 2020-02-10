It’s a tough time for Martina McBride and her husband John. After a lengthy legal process, John and the couple’s popular Blackbird Studio were found guilty of retaliation by a former employee, Richard Hanson. As part of the verdict, Hanson is said to have been awarded nearly half a million dollars.

Fox 17, Nashville, who first reported the verdict, said Hanson first sued McBrides and Blackbird studios after he reported illegal business practices – including interns buying groceries and picking up and delivering orders – and becoming then dismissed the McBrides found that he was contacting the US Department of Labor. Hanson also claimed that an intern had to go to the McBride’s house with a gun to look for a possible intruder, although the intern had no experience with any form of firearm.

“It seemed that the main beneficiaries of the (McBride’s) internship program (the McBrides) were not the unpaid interns,” said Hanson in his lawsuit (via The Boot). “The defendants made it clear to (Hanson) that his unpaid internship program is a means of recruiting free workers for whom they would otherwise have to pay employees.”

The McBrides have not yet publicly commented on the verdict, but McBride spoke out when the couple’s charges were brought.

“John and I have created a culture at Blackbird that is familiar and supportive to anyone who walks through the doors,” McBride said at the time.

Hanson’s lawyer, Brian Winfrey, spoke for his client.

“Rich is a wonderful person and it was an honor to represent him,” said Winfrey. “I respect the jury’s decision and recommend their service in this important case. No comment regarding John McBride and Blackbird.”

So far, 2020 has been a challenging year for the singer. In January she also lost her beloved mother Jeanne Schiff after heart surgery.

“My mother died this morning,” McBride said on social media. “She was a complex and amazing woman. Strong. Chic. No-nonsense. Hilarious. Funny. She had the most beautiful hair and hands … I loved her hands. She took good care of us. Our house was always that. ” House where all aunts, uncles and cousins ​​gathered and she was really the reason. She made her four children self-sufficient, said we should go outside and play, did the housework and taught us how to work.

“She wasn’t the one who smothered you with affection, did your homework for you, or participated in every ball game, but we always knew she was there for us,” she continued. “As we all got older, we had a lot of conversations about the life, beliefs, morals, health, and importance of your beauty sleep. She started every call or message with” Martina “. This is your mother.” She loved to laugh and tell stories to make herself laugh, and although she told me in the hospital that she wasn’t an avid cook, she made the best fried chicken I’ve ever eaten … I love you, Mummy . “

Photo credit: Getty / Rick Diamond