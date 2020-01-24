Husband accused of mistreatment of his pregnant sister KWKT

advertisement

Posted: Jan 24 2020 / 11:29 AM CST / Updated: Jan. 24 2020 / 11:29 am CST

Darrius Daquan Davis-Lloyd

A 26-year-old temple man has been arrested by temple police on charges of mistreatment of his own pregnant sister.

Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said officers were called to the 2100 block of East Avenue K on Thursday evening around 8:20 PM.

When they got there, they found out that Darrius Davis-Lloyd had had a fight with his sister and that things had escalated into violence.

He was accused of pushing her to the ground and causing injuries.

No information was available about possible injury to the child.

Davis-Lloyd was arrested and taken to Bell County prison.

