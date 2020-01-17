Hurricanes defender Hamilton breaks bone in left leg | National sport

advertisement

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – Carolina Hurricanes’ all-star defender, Dougie Hamilton, has a broken leg in his left leg.

The team announced on Friday that Hamilton had suffered a broken fibula in Columbus on Thursday evening. He was injured in the second period when he was chasing a puck along the wall in the neutral zone when he was involved with Columbus’ Kevin Stenlund. He fell awkwardly with his leg bent. He didn’t return to the game.

advertisement

The hurricanes said the team doctors are examining 26-year-old Hamilton and that a recovery schedule will be announced later on Friday.

Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists in 47 games this season. This took second place in the goals and fourth place in the points (40) for all NHL defenders. He was a week from his first NHL all-star weekend in St. Louis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

advertisement