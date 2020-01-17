Hunting fire near Burj Al Arab in Dubai brought under control - News

advertisement

Three people on board were evacuated safely.



A fire that broke out Friday on a small yacht near Burj Al Arab in Dubai was brought under control by the Dubai Civil Defense

According to the Dubai Media Office, three people were safely evacuated on board.

“Three people were evacuated safely and no one was injured in the fire that appears to have been caused by engine failure and fuel leakage,” the media office said.

Earlier on the beach spectators saw black smoke waves in the distance. In a series of photos shared on Twitter, Kiera Doherty said: “Enormous fire on a ship near Burj Al Arab. I hope everyone on board is okay.” Photos show black smoke waving in the distance and can be seen by people standing on the beach.

Enormous fire on a ship near #burjalarab # Dubai hope everyone on board is okay. pic.twitter.com/azi64xX8k5

– Kiera Doherty? ???? (@kikipigeon) January 17, 2020

