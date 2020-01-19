advertisement

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Abercrombie Homeworks, an established leading luxury home builder, built this beautiful home on 10915 Wickline Drive in Hunters Creek Village.

With a hand-suspended brick exterior, a slate roof from Samaca, a driveway / walkway with Venetian pattern, additional parking and a symmetrical floor plan by Travis Mattingly, the house is within walking distance of the Houston Racquet Club and about 11 miles from the center .

The 7,903-square-foot house stands on a 22,823-square-foot lot and offers design finishes by Tami Owen / The Owen Design Group, including Bevolo lighting fixtures, restoration hardware mirrors, French white oak with different hardwood widths, Rocky Mountain hardware, Parisian gray cement tops on the butler’s pantry / bar, cabana bath, kitchen island and floating counter in the powder room.

The kitchen opens to the family room and consists of an island, a utility room, pot filler, pots and pans, double ovens, soft-closing cabinets, soft-closing drawers, base cabinet lighting and a walk-in closet.

Other functions include Sub-Zero and Wolf devices and an installed lift.

The master suite is downstairs and the game room, media room and bar are upstairs.

Property profile

Advertising agent: Sue Atlas

Advertising agency: Greenwood King Properties

Place: 10915 Wickline Drive, Hunters Creek Village

stories: 2

Living space: 7.903 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Baths: 7 full, 2 half

price: $ 4,850,000

Outdoor entertaining

The house also offers a vaulted porch with a fireplace and an outdoor kitchen with a grill, sink, ice and a fridge. The large private back yard has plenty of room for a pool or other functions.

Priced at $ 4,850,000, this six-bedroom home with seven full baths and two half-baths is listed by Sue Atlas with Greenwood King Properties and is open from 1 PM. today, Sunday, January 19.

For more information, visit www.greenwoodking.com.

