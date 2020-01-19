Hunter Boots are now 50% off at Nordstrom

advertisement

So coffee is like Hunter with rain boots! Both are synonymous with quality and leadership. When we wanted to improve our bad weather fashion, there was a brand that we knew we needed. As true as that may be, we also knew it would cost. Brands like Hunter are not always affordable, which can be a stressful finding!

If you’re wondering how you could possibly afford this boot, take a deep breath – you’re lucky! You see, Nordstrom always gets through when we need it most. At the moment the retailer has so many indispensable items on offer – and yes, this also includes this perfect pair of rain boots!

Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots NordstromSee it!

You may find a pair of basic rain boots at a special price, but they don’t have the story or appeal of the original. Nothing beats a classic – and the Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots prove it. This “practical and stylish” pair has caught the attention of hundreds of reviewers. So you know it’s a hit!

So many buyers couldn’t ignore how “fantastic” this shoe is personally. A reviewer said she invested in her after realizing that her wardrobe needed a serious update – and since then, she’s not only “loved, loved, loved”, but isn’t trading it for the world. We can’t blame her – take a look at these beauties!

This light shoe is available in a shiny black and offers pure perfection. We can wear them with everything from jeans and t-shirts to mini dresses in warmer weather. They can also come in handy during a snow storm! The grippy sole keeps our feet stylish and protects them from any storm Mother Nature throws at us! To be honest, is there any better? The reviewers certainly don’t believe that!

Hunter Original Tour Gloss Packable Rain Boots Nordstrom

Look at it!

In addition to all this fabulousness, this “classic shoe” also scores in terms of fit. The 1-inch shaft offers everyday “comfort” that has been “perfectly adapted”. Gone are the days when we had to worry about bulky rubber boots. Here this shoe fits easily into any wardrobe.

Simply put, this couple had another reviewer “dancing in the rain”. What a picture! Not only is this shoe “so well made” or “endlessly stylish” (although it is both), it is also greatly reduced. Yes, it’s pretty much a no-brainer – add these premium boots to your carts before they’re sold out!

Not your style? More Hunter items, rain boots and shoe styles for women available from Nordstrom can be found here!

