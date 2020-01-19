Hunt: Showdown Receives Solo PvE Mode, PlayStation 4 Release Date

advertisement

Crytek published his plans in a new blog post for his PvE shooter after the launch. Hunt: ShowdownThese include a coveted solo mode, a new map, and special timed events. The post also revealed the release date for PlayStation 4, which will take place on February 14th.

Along with the PS4 announcement, the release highlighted the game’s other console plans, including the Xbox One PlayStation 4 crossplay. As for PC gamers, the most notable innovation is a solo PvE mode that Crytek or its new co-editor, Koch Media, has not yet announced. However, it is due sometime next year.

For the immediate future, Crytek is working on Update 1.2, which includes a new mode in which teams of three players are randomly selected, an improved tutorial, new legendary hunters and other extras to help you defeat monsters.

Hunt: Showdown is now available on PC and Xbox One.

