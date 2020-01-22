Hunger Games Prequel reveals Snow's origins, Book First Look reveals

advertisement

We have our first details from the coming Hunger Games Prequel, Last year it was announced that author Suzanne Collins had written a new book in the series that goes back to the history of the world before the events of the original trilogy. Lionsgate has already selected the rights for the book entitled “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” and intends to convert it into a film. Now we know that the story will be about a young Coriolanus Snow.

An excerpt from the book was recently published, as well as some initial details. Snow, as played by Donald Sutherland in the films, is essentially the villain of the series. That will not be the case in the ballad of songbirds and snakes. Snow in its younger years is described as follows.

advertisement

“A teenager who was born a privilege but is looking for something else, far from the man we know he will be. Here he is friendly. He is charming. And at the moment he is a hero anyway . “

Coriolanus Snow will work his way through the academy and hopes to go to university. We also learn from the passage that his parents and grandparents were fairly remarkable characters and that he hopes to achieve some publicity in his own right. This text gives a little insight into his plans.

“This year he hoped to get personal recognition from that day. Before graduating from the academy in midsummer, mentoring at the Hunger Games was his last project. When he achieved an impressive record as a mentor with his outstanding academic, Coriolanus should receive a cash prize that is substantial enough to cover his university tuition. “

The full excerpt shows that these special hunger games will be the first to have mentors for honors. In addition, it is the earliest trace of how the event became a cultural phenomenon in this universe. A spectacle. The mentoring program is a big part of it and Coriolanus Snow will support one of the tributes. However, he is not charged with training one of the likely winners from District 1 or District 2. He ends up with a girl from District 12. This happens to be the same district that Katniss Everdeen came from.

In addition, a photo of a young snow that looks very similar to Donald Sutherland was revealed, only much younger. The ballad of songbirds and snakes will hit the shelves on May 19. There is no telling how quickly Lionsgate intends to work on the film. Given that Hunger Games’ films brought in nearly $ 3 billion at the box office, we would expect them to work on it sooner rather than later. The full excerpt can be found at Entertainment Weekly. You can also check the cover for the book as well as the picture of the young snow below.

President Snow is the protagonist in the prequel book “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” by Hunger Games. @EW reports:

“A teenager who was born a privilege but is looking for something else, far from the man we know he will be. He is friendly here. It is charming. He is a hero at the moment. “Pic.twitter.com/EK7O4cWqLK

– Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2020

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.



advertisement