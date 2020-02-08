Around 500 neo-Nazis marched through a park in Budapest on Saturday to commemorate the attempt by German SS units and their allies to protect the Hungarian capital from the entry of Soviet troops into World War II.

During the Soviet siege of the city in February 1945, German and Hungarian troops made a failed attempt to break out of Budapest.

Every year right-wing extremist groups and neo-Nazis celebrate the anniversary of the so-called “Honor Day”.

Anti-Nazi protesters hold a placard in their hands as neo-Nazi groups take part in “Honor Day” on February 8, 2020 in Budapest, Hungary. BERNADETT SZABO / REUTERS

The Hungarian police had initially banned the assembly, which was then permitted by a judge in Budapest who led the people’s right to assemble.

Hundreds of counter-demonstrators also appeared at the gathering, according to the index.hu news site. The police kept the two groups separate to prevent clashes.