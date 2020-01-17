advertisement

Hungarian Jews celebrated the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Budapest Ghetto and Holocaust on Friday, killing more than 500,000 Jews and destroying a once vibrant Jewish culture across Hungary.

“I lost 49 family members,” survivor Eva Fahidi said to a small crowd at the Holocaust Memorial Wall, part of the wall that once surrounded the ghetto in central Budapest. “I was 19 years old and suddenly hated so that everything could be done to me.”

“Hate is the worst feeling,” she warned. “Hate creates more hate, a cycle that never ends.”

Holocaust survivor Eva Fahidi visits the Red Army commemoration of the liberation of the Budapest ghetto 75 years ago in Budapest, Hungary, on January 17, 2020. BERNADETT SZABO / REUTERS

Budapest has a large and vibrant Jewish community today, but anti-Semitism remains an ongoing problem. According to a 2018 CNN survey, almost 20 percent of people reject Jews. This is the highest proportion among seven European countries surveyed.

In 1944, around 100,000 Jews remained in Budapest. When the Fascist Arrow Cross party took over in the fall, around 70,000 people were gathered in a small area with 162 residential buildings surrounded by wooden boards.

Hunger, freezing temperatures and ongoing violence have killed thousands within weeks. Arrows crossed with arrows often drove groups of Jews to the banks of the Danube and shot them into the icy river.

The guards only fled when the Soviet Red Army besieged Budapest. The wooden planks were immediately burned in the harsh winter.

Hungary has dealt with this past. Leaders, including Prime Minister Viktor Orban, initially distracted part of the blame for a German occupation, but eventually recognized Hungary’s role in the genocide.

The billing continues. Zoltan Pokorni, a prominent member of the ruling Fidesz party, was torn to pieces when he remembered last week that his own grandfather was involved in the murders.

“(Citing) the German occupation is not an excuse, but rather an attempt to whitewash the past,” he said recently at an event that marked the murder of Jews elsewhere in Budapest. “The victims were Hungarians, as were most of the murderers.”

“We have to see the victims as more than Jews who are complete in their existence. We also have to see the murderers as more than that: we have to see how they became murderers. I am here to tell you this pain makes us one and the same. ”

