Hundreds without electricity after man dodges to avoid the coyote hit the poles

advertisement

OCEANSIDE, California – A man collided with an electricity pylon Monday morning after having to dodge to avoid a coyote in Oceanside.

advertisement

The crash was reported at 3:05 a.m. on El Camino Real near San Gabriel Drive, Oceanside Police Sgt. Josh Morris said.

A 36-year-old man in a limousine dodged a coyote and hit an electricity pylon, Morris said.

The car overturned and landed on the roof, but no injuries were reported, the sergeant said, adding that poisoning was not believed to have been a factor in the accident.

At about the same time, a failure was reported in the Oceanside region that affected approximately 905 customers, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric online failure card.

According to SDG & E, the power supply for all customers should be restored by midday on Monday.

33.231572

-117.333187

,

advertisement