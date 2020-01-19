advertisement

WACO, Texas. On Saturday, hundreds dressed in black and purple to say goodbye to beloved football coach, Mike Chapman.

Back on Tuesday (January 14), Chapman died unexpectedly of a heart attack, shocking the community.

“I couldn’t believe it, he was just at the La Vega game and I remember saying goodbye to him,” says student-athlete, J.C Olvera Perez.

Chapman trained the boys’ soccer team for 26 years and led them to 21 playoff games and a state championship.

“Every morning he gave his students a handshake and a hug and I will miss that,” says football athlete Luiz Martinez.

Amid the long list of coaching awards such as Super Centex Soccer Coach of The Decade 2019 and District 17-4A Coach of the year (’05, ’06, ’08, ’13), the 58-year-old made it his mission back .

“He taught us not to think about yourself, but about others around you,” says another student athlete.

Team members say they hope to keep Chapman’s legacy alive. There is currently a petition to rename the Waco ISD stadium in honor of the deceased coach.

