Hundreds of thousands across Iran celebrated Tuesday the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution amid the highest tensions that Tehran and the United States have had in the past four decades.

While addressing Iranian President Hassan Rohani in the famous Azadi Square in Tehran denouncing the United States, he also focused on encouraging the country to vote in the upcoming general election, even after thousands of government officials, including 90 current legislators who had been excluded from the election campaign.

Iran sees the high turnout as a vote of confidence in the country’s Shiite theocracy. This is to express that public anger is still swirling across the country when a Ukrainian plane was accidentally shot down in January, killing all 176 people on board. Tehran denied for days that his troops had shot down the passenger plane before admitting it in the face of growing Western pressure.

The shooting also affected the mourning processions of the Revolutionary Guard, General Qassem Soleimani, who were killed in a US drone attack in Baghdad.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani waves to the crowd as he arrives on the podium next to a picture of Iranian revolutionary guard Qassem Soleimani [top right] and Shiite chief militia officer Ebrahim Noroozi [AP]

“We shouldn’t withdraw from the ballot boxes,” Rohani called to the thousands in the crowd that gathered in the city in freezing winter weather. “The ballot boxes are our savior.”

There is also anger over the long-standing Iranian economy, which has been hit hard by American sanctions. In November, protesters angered by Iran and government gasoline prices increased by 50 percent blocked traffic in major cities and occasionally clashed with the police. Amnesty International says more than 300 people have been killed in violent protests and subsequent government action. The Iranian government has released no fatalities, despite lawmakers saying thousands were detained.

Rohani urged voters to continue to show themselves despite “possible complaints and criticism”.

“I’m asking you not to be passive,” he said.

According to state media, the rallies took place in more than 5,000 cities and districts across Iran.

This year’s anniversary celebrations take place between Tehran and Washington. Tensions have increased since President Donald Trump pulled the United States from the Iranian nuclear deal with the world powers in May 2018. A series of attacks in the Middle East culminated in the launch of the US drone attack that killed Soleimani in January. Iran returned the US armed forces in Iraq with a ballistic missile attack and injured over 100 US troops.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif advised Trump in a tweet to change his policy towards Iran after the turnout for the anniversary showed that the Iranians are united.

“The Iranians gathered in great numbers on the 41st anniversary of their revolution – and to honor their fallen heroes,” he said.

State television described this year’s anniversary as “Soleimani Dawn”. His picture was seen on signs worn by demonstrators and on a large poster Rohani stood by during his speech.

The Iranian president delivered much of his speech to praise Soleimani, calling him both a great military commander and a “senior diplomat”. Soleimani led the Quds Expeditionary Force of the paramilitary guard, which works with allies in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and elsewhere in the Middle East. The United States has long held Soleimani responsible for the spread of powerful street bombs in Iraq, which killed and wounded American troops after the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Those who took part in the Tehran demonstration, in which demonstrators burned American and Israeli flags, sharply criticized the United States.

“America can’t do anything with the sanctions,” said 50-year-old Ozra Shahbakhti, echoing an earlier remark by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “Even if we die of poverty and hunger, we won’t compromise with America.” , I tell civil servants, foreigners and America. ”

Ali Akbar Nikkei, 36, directly blamed Trump for this.

“You reach out your hand to make friendship and then you murder our great general and think this is a victory?” Said Nikkei.

The Islamic revolution in Iran began with widespread unrest over the reign of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The Shah, who died terminally from cancer, fled Iran in January 1979. As a result, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini returned from exile and the government fell on February 11, 1979 after days of mass demonstrations and clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Iran would later vote to become an Islamic republic, a Shiite theocracy with Khomeini as the first top leader to have the final say on all state affairs. The anger over America that enabled the Shah to receive cancer treatment in New York later triggered the takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran by student militants and the subsequent hostage crisis that triggered decades of hostility.