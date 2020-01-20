advertisement

Over the past six years, 2,838 people from Pakistan have received Indian citizenship.



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is a law to grant Indian citizenship to a person and not a law to cancel citizenship.

Sitharaman said that over the past six years 2,838 people from Pakistan, 914 people from Afghanistan and 172 people from Bangladesh have received Indian citizenship.

She added that between 1964-2008, more than four lakh people from Sri Lanka were offered Indian citizenship.

The finance minister was here to participate in an event organized by Chennai Citizens’ Forum and New India Forum about CAA.

During the event, Sitharaman said that the CAA is for granting citizenship and not for withdrawing the same.

She also said that state governments cannot say that the law will not be implemented and that the resolutions adopted at state meetings will have no impact whatsoever and will be illegal.

Sitharaman said strongly to the opponents of the CAA and said that those who do not speak of human rights speak to CAA.

She said the Sri Lankan refugees are living in poor conditions in India and the opposition parties are not talking about their rights.

She said that the issue was extensively discussed in parliament and that the government had answered opposition party questions about the CAA.

Sitharaman said that those who register correctly will get citizenship and the CAA stands for citizenship for those from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

