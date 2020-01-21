Hundreds fill temple streets to Martin Luther King Jr. | KWKT

advertisement

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple citizens celebrated the impact and legacy of the deceased civil rights leader on Monday evening.

City leaders, state representative Hugh Shine, as well as the president of Temple’s chapter of the NAACP, led the community in the celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The crowd was moved by a reinactment of Dr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. King.

Arm and arm locked, as civil rights demonstrators did in the 60s, the crowd filled with young and old.

Many made signs with respect for Dr. King and shouted chants echoing decades ago – “No justice, no peace.”

A mother shone with pride when she saw that history took root in her children.

“It is a feeling of overwhelming joy. It is very inspiring and it feels good to teach them part of our history so that they can be separate from it,” she says.

Students also came to participate because they say it is important not only to remember what Dr. King has achieved – but why it was necessary in the first place.

“It took a lot of courage and courage to do what he did because he could not give up and do nothing – but he chose to be a leader and bring people together. And we need to be reminded why we are together are, “says a student.

A young man we spoke to shared what it meant for him to be part of it.

“It felt wonderful to participate in something inspiring and meaningful,” he says.

He added that he does not take it for granted to live out the dream of one of America’s most celebrated leaders.

He is hopeful. King’s leadership and lessons learned will continue to propel the country forward in the future.

