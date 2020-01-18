Humphries of the USA on the Women's World Cup Bobsleigh | National sport

advertisement

IGLS, Austria (AP) – Kaillie Humphries from the USA extended her lead on the women’s World Cup standings on Saturday and, together with Sylvia Hoffman, won the bronze medal at this weekend’s stop in historic Innsbruck.

Olympic champion Mariama Jamanka and German Annika Drazek won the race in 1 minute and 47.34 seconds. Laura Nolte and Erline Nolte from Germany were second with 1: 47.53 and barely held back Humphries and Hoffman – with 1: 47.56 in third place.

advertisement

Humphries, who didn’t drive a race last season and moved from her home country Canada to the USA last September, is now 23 points ahead of the German Stephanie Schneider in the season. Schneider was fifth on Saturday.

“It was a very tight race today,” said Humphries after her third medal in five races this season – and the 51st in her career. “At the beginning we are still behind the Germans and there is still a lot to do, but it is a process. We continue to grow and I am returning to all these routes for the first time in two years. Be.” on the podium is fantastic. ‘

In Saturday’s two-man race, the German Francesco Friedrich continued his march towards another overall World Cup victory with his third win of the season. Friedrich and Thorsten Margis were easy winners with 1: 43.87 – almost three quarters of a second ahead of the British Brad Hall and Greg Cackett, who made the best of their careers with silver.

Richard Oelsner and Tobias Schneider came third for Germany. Hunter Church and Joshua Williamson finished 10th for the United States

The weekend ends with a four-person racing Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement