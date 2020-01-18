Humans are needed to plant 25,000 trees in Cumbria

advertisement

Volunteers must help a charity plant more than 25,000 trees in West Cumbria to help prevent flooding in the county.

West Cumbria Rivers Trust is involved in flood management projects in Keswick, Cockermouth, Flimby and Bootle and £ 2.6m is spent in Cumbria.

The trust said: “We are installing a wide range of landscape features to slow drainage [of water] and store water in the landscape for extended periods during storms.”

It encourages volunteers to register for tree planting days in the winter months.

Confidence has accumulated around Blaze Beck as part of tree planting.

It thanked the “fabulous volunteers” who planted hedges earlier this week in the Flimby Natural Flood Management Project.

The project is a partnership with the Woodland Trust and Environment Agency and is funded by the Aviva Foundation to support the projects in Keswick and Cockermouth.

Pete Leeson, Woodland Trust Partnership Manager, said: “The Woodland Trust is delighted to be working with the West Cumbria Rivers Trust.

“Trees are an integral part of the natural flood management toolkit and help create a more resilient landscape.

“They also offer tremendous environmental benefits, create habitats for many wildlife, and store carbon.”

The next tree planting day is March 11 in Wasdale, when willows are to be planted.

