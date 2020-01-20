Human to human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus

advertisement

The head of a team of Chinese government experts says the human-to-human transmission has been confirmed in an outbreak of a new corona virus.

Team leader Zhong Nanshan, a respiratory expert, said that two people in Guangdong Province in southern China have picked up family members’ illnesses, state media said.

The task force of the National Health Commission has also found that some medical staff have tested positive for the virus, according to the English-language newspaper China Daily.

The virus can spread faster and more widely from person to person. It is believed that the outbreak started with people who picked it up at a fresh market in the city of Wuhan in central China.

Zhong said the two people in Guangdong had not been in Wuhan, but family members had returned from the city, the China Daily said.

Travelers wear face masks when they walk outside of Beijing train station in China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said earlier that it was “extremely crucial” to take all possible measures to combat a new corona virus that has infected 217 people in the country.

His comments, quoted by the state broadcaster CCTV, came on the same day that the country reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with the new form of viral pneumonia, including the first cases in the capital.

The outburst comes when the country enters the busiest travel period, when millions embark on trains and planes for the new lunar holiday.

“The recent outbreak of new coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and other places must be taken seriously,” said Xi, according to CCTV. “Party committees, governments and relevant departments at all levels must put people’s lives and health first.”

A notice for passengers from Wuhan, China, is displayed near a quarantine station at Narita airport in Japan.

They need to “ensure that the masses have a quiet, peaceful and joyful Spring Festival,” he added.

Health authorities in the central city of Wuhan, where viral pneumonia appears to have originated, have confirmed another 136 cases in the city, which now has a total of 198 infected patients. A third patient had died from the weekend.

Five individuals in Beijing and 14 in Guangdong Province in southern China have also been diagnosed with the new corona virus, state broadcaster CCTV reported Monday evening. A total of seven suspected cases were found in other parts of the country, including in the Sichuan and Yunnan provinces in the southwest and in Shanghai.

The outbreak has informed other countries because millions of Chinese are traveling for Lunar New Year. Authorities in Thailand and Japan have already identified at least three cases, all of which relate to recent journeys from China.

South Korea reported its first case Monday, when a 35-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan tested positive for the new corona virus one day after arriving at Incheon airport in Seoul. The woman is isolated in a state-run hospital in the city of Incheon, just west of Seoul, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

The closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which is linked to cases of Coronavirus.

At least half a dozen countries in Asia and three American airports have started screening incoming air passengers from central China.

Videos posted online show people in protective suits checking the temperatures of airline passengers arriving from Wuhan to Macao one by one. A man named Yang who works for the Macao Health Bureau confirmed by telephone that such controls are taking place in the South China region.

Many of the first cases of the corona virus were linked to a fish market in Wuhan, which was closed when the authorities investigated the investigation.

Since hundreds of people who came into close contact with diagnosed patients have not become ill, the municipal health committee claims that the virus is not easily transmitted between people, although it has not ruled out limited human-to-human transmission.

China’s National Health Commission said experts have rated the current outbreak as “preventable and controllable.”

“However, the source of the new type of corona virus has not been found, we do not fully understand how the virus is transmitted and changes to the virus still need to be closely monitored,” the committee said in a statement on Sunday.

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping area in Tokyo, Japan.

Coronaviruses cause diseases ranging from the common cold to SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome. SARS first infected South China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people. The Chinese government initially tried to hide the severity of the SARS epidemic, but the cover-up was uncovered by a senior doctor.

“In the early days of SARS, reports were delayed and disguised,” said an editorial in the Nationalist Global Times. “Things like that can’t happen in China anymore.”

“We have made great progress in medicine, social affairs management and public opinion since 2003,” the editorial said.

Xi told the departments on Monday to quickly release information about the virus and to deepen international cooperation.

Various airports have started screening passengers from Wuhan.

China has reported and maintained close communication with the World Health Organization and other relevant countries and regions, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang during a regular newsletter.

Wuhan has also taken steps to control the flow of people leaving the city, Geng said.

The virus that is causing the current outbreak differs from the one previously identified, Chinese scientists said earlier this month. The first symptoms of the new coronavirus are fever, cough, chest tightness and shortness of breath.

On the social media platform of Weibo, which is widely used in China, people placed prevention advice such as wearing masks and washing hands. State broadcaster CCTV advised to stay warm, increase physical activity, eat lightly and avoid crowded places. Some people said they had canceled their travel plans and stayed home for Lunar New Year.

