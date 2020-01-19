advertisement

You can remember it Hulu had renewed the Stephen King base “Castle Rock” for a second season before the first season ends, and you (like me) may be a little concerned that a third season has not yet been ordered even though the second season ended over a month ago. So what’s going on there? And will we get a third season?

Hulu’s Craig Erwich, speaking today during Hulu’s presentation on the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, revealed that no decision was made.

“We made no further decisions at Castle Rock, people are still discovering it. I thought Lizzy Caplan was a revelation in her portrayal of Annie Wilkes, it was a completely new take on the character and it was very brave of her what Kathy Bates (in Misery) did, ”Erwich announced today. These quotes were courtesy of Frist.

As always, the future of Castle Rock depends on how many people watched the last season. We hope to have good news to report soon.

