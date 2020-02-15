SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Lexie Hull scored 24 and Kiana Williams added 19 to help Stanford # 8 win a 97-64 win over Utah on Friday night.

The cardinal (22-3, 11-2 Pac-12) fought with UCLA and Oregon, who played later on Friday, at the top of the Pac-12 standings and quickly ran out of 25-2 advantage at fast rebounds and 12 takeaways breakpoints.

It was the most points Stanford had scored in a conference game since 2011.

Ashten Prechtel scored 16 points in a variety of post movements when the Cardinal defeated Utah in color by 40-16.

Kemery Martin reached her career high with 15 points, Lola Pendande 12 and Daneesha Provo 11 for the Utes (12-12, 5-8 Pac-12).

The cardinal took advantage of a late second quarter breakout to set his season high for points in a quarter (32) and reach the season’s best for half for 55. In the last six minutes of the half, Stanford scored an astonishing 28 points, including Prechtel’s 3-pointer and Williams’ stealing and hanging up within five seconds of the horn.

The cardinal extended the lead by six points to a half-time advantage of 55:33, which was based on five layups and six 3-pointers. At some point, more than a few utes put their hands in the air and shook their heads as another ball went through the net.

The cardinal won six out of seven and won it with an accuracy of 15 to 30 from a distance and 54% overall shooting.

Stanford is 25-1 to Utah, the only loss last year in Salt Lake City.

With four threes, Kiana Williams overtook Nicole Powell and finished eighth on the school’s three-hand list.

Stanford: The Cardinal’s movement sets produced open shots and their deadly 3-point accuracy and opportunistic early offensive to keep the Utes busy. In defense, Stanford had 12 steals and 11 blocks. … Maya Dodson saw her first action of the season after missing the Cardinal’s first 24 games with an injury she suffered last year.

Utah: Against the top competition, the Utes often stay close, but then fall victim to overwhelming runs. The second quarter was disastrous, especially the 10-0 half-run. After two victories on the street last weekend and starting a four-game home standings, Utah hoped to create some excitement, but still lacks consistency to beat great teams.

Stanford: visits Colorado on Sunday.

Utah: hosts California on Sunday.

